Eddie Lovett is no stranger to competing in international events, with a track and field resume that has taken him to Russia, China, South America and Europe.
But the 28-year-old Lovett will get a chance to compete on the sports world’s biggest stage again — the Olympics.
Lovett was one of four athletes named to the U.S. Virgin Islands squad for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8, the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.
“I got the word earlier today,” said Lovett, whose family is from the Virgin Islands. “Yeah, family and friends have been calling, congratulating me. I’m grateful for this. It’s a great opportunity. I’m happy, and I’m grateful.”
Lovett will be joined on the USVI squad by Nicholas D’Amour, competing in archery; and swimmers Adriel Sanes and Natalia Kuipers.
However, Lovett is the only athlete with prior Olympic experience — he was part of the USVI team that competed in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janiero, Brazil. There, he finished 30th in the men’s 110-meter high hurdles.
Lovett — who will compete in the men’s 110 high hurdles in Tokyo — earned his Olympic berth through the International Olympic Committee’s universality invitation (often called a “white card”), which goes to small nations and territories.
The 22-year-old Sanes, who grew up on St. Croix, earned his Tokyo Games berth in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke by surpassing the Olympic “B cut” qualifying time at the 2021 UANA Tokyo Qualifier meet six weeks ago in Clemont, Fla.
Sanes had set a USVI record of 2 minutes, 14.45 seconds May 2 in winning the event at the UANA meet, just shy of the Olympic qualifying mark of 2:14.26. But in a special time trial later that day, he swam the event in 2:12.59, punching his ticket to Tokyo.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, competing in the men’s recurve division, also made his first Olympics through the IOC’s white card, although he would have also qualified based on his world standing. He’s currently No. 9 in the latest World Archery rankings.
Kuipers, who turned 19 on June 13, will also compete in her first Olympics in the women’s 400-meter freestyle, where the St. Croix native currently holds the U.S. Virgin Islands record. Kuipers, a rising sophomore at Bryant University, also qualified with an IOC white card.