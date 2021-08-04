St. Thomas native Nikki Barnes will have to wait a few more years for her chance at earning an Olympic medal in sailing.
The 26-year-old Barnes and her crewmate Lara Dallman-Weiss, 32, saw their hopes of advancing to the medal race in the women’s 470 class at the 2020 Tokyo Games come to an end after posting their worst finishes of the week Tuesday afternoon (Tuesday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands).
In their final two races of the 10-race series, Team USA sailors Barnes and Dallman-Weiss were disqualified in the first race on the Fujisawa Race Course in Zushi, Japan, then struggled to a 19th-place finish in the day’s final race.
The two finishes dropped Barnes and Dallman-Weiss from ninth in points entering Tuesday’s races to 12th overall with 98 points. With only the top 10 advancing to today’s medal race — which awards double points — the U.S. duo was left out of the running.
“The numbers [from Tokyo] don’t show the full story of our team, and all the hard work that has gone into it,” said Barnes, a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard.
“Of course, we wanted to make the medal race and to be in medal contention. But I guess this is the universe’s way of saying ‘not this time, nice job, but keep pushing.’ So it’s heartbreaking, but we also learned a ton and we left it all out on the water.”
The disqualification in Tuesday’s opening race came when Barnes and Dallman-Weiss were among three boats caught sailing within a triangular area formed by the starting line and the first turn mark in the final 60 seconds before the starting horn sounded.
In Tuesday’s second race, Barnes and Dallman-Weiss suffered another setback when their boat came in contact with the marker buoy at the end of the starting line.
That slowed the duo’s start, dropping them to 21st by the first turn mark, and could only make up two positions by the end of the race.
Lovett 7th in heat race: Eddie Lovett, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ lone track athlete in the 2020 Tokyo Games, finished seventh in his heat race in the men’s 110-meter hurdles Tuesday night (early Tuesday morning in the USVI) at the Olympic Stadium.
Lovett, who competed for the USVI in the 2016 Rio Games, crossed the line in 14.17 seconds.
— Bill Kiser