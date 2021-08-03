St. Thomas native Nikki Barnes and teammate Lara Dallman-Weiss will have to wait a day to see if they’ll get a shot at an Olympic medal in the women’s 470 class at the Tokyo Games.
Monday’s final two races were rescheduled to 12:05 p.m. today (11:05 p.m. late Monday night in the U.S. Virgin Islands) after a lack of steady wind in Enoshima Yacht Harbour forced race officials to call off that day’s races.
Sailing for the United States, Barnes, 26 and a lieutenant in the U.S. Coast Guard, and Dallman-Weiss, 32, are ninth in points in the women’s 470 class with 60 points through eight races, just two points ahead of Germany’s Luise Wanser and Anastasiya Winkel (62 points).
After today’s two races, the top 10 in points advance to the medal race — which rewards double points — scheduled for 3:33 p.m. Wednesday afternoon (2:33 a.m. Wednesday morning in the British Virgin Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands) in Enoshima Yacht Harbour.
Great Britain’s Hannah Mills, the gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and crewmate Eilidh McIntyre sit atop the women’s 470 class points with 18, just one ahead of Poland’s Agnieszka and Jolanta Ogar, who had led through the first six races. France’s Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz remain third with 28 points.
Coming up: Eddie Lovett, the USVI’s lone track and field athlete, will runs his first heat race in the men’s 110-meter hurdles, which begin at 7:10 p.m. this evening (6:10 a.m. this morning in the BVI and USVI).
Lovett, who also ran for the U.S. Virgin Islands in the 2016 Rio Olympics, will race in the fourth of five scheduled heat races, which begins at 7:34 p.m. tonight (6:34 a.m. this morning). He will race in Lane No. 9.
