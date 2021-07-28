St. Croix native Adriel Sanes wrapped up his first Olympics by finishing last in his heat race in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Sanes, competing in the second of five scheduled heat races Tuesday night in Tokyo (Tuesday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands), finished in 2 minutes, 16.87 seconds.
That time was more than four seconds below his personel best of 2:12.59, which he posted in the UANA Tokyo Qualifier meet in Florida on May 1. That time bettered the Olympics’ “B” cut qualifying mark, and gave him entry into the event for the Tokyo Games.
Racing in Lane No. 1, Sanes was sixth after the first 50-meter leg, but faltered to eighth by the second leg. His time was 33rd overall out of 40 swimmers.
Kyrgyzstan’s Denis Petrashov won the heat race in 2:10.07, followed by Iceland’s Anton McKee (2:11.64) and Estonia’s Martin Allikvee (2:12.60).
Sanes, who will swim at Auburn this fall, was the first U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer to compete in two events at the Summer Olympics since 2004, when St. Croix native George Gleason swam both the men’s 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke at the Athens Games.
Sanes also competed in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke, with his time of 1:02.43 finishing 42nd out of 49 competitors.
Coming up
• U.S. Virgin Islands archer Nicholas D’Amour will have his first elimination round match Thursday morning (late tonight in the USVI) at the Yumenoshima Archery Park.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, ranked third in the world in the men’s recurve division and seeded 23rd after last week’s qualifying round, will face Australia’s Ryan Tyack at 12:06 p.m. Thursday (11:06 p.m. tonight in the USVI).
The winner will face either Jeff Henckels of Luxembough or Turkey’s Mete Gazoz in the second round at 12:58 p.m. Thursday (11:58 p.m. tonight in the USVI).
• The first of the British Virgin Islands contingent goes into action Friday morning (late Thursday night in the USVI) when Kyron McMaster runs his heat race in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the Olympic Stadium.
• The British Virgin Islands’ lone two-time Olympian at the Tokyo Games goes into action Friday night (Friday morning in the USVI) when Elinah Phillip swims her heat race in the women’s 50-meter freestyle.
Phillip, who competed for the BVI in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is scheduled to swim in Lane No. 1 in the sixth of 11 planned heat races, which begins at 7:34 p.m. Friday (6:34 a.m. in the USVI).
— Bill Kiser