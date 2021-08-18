The V.I. Road Race National Championships, which had been scheduled for Sunday, were postponed because of Tropical Storm Grace. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 51 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division. Finishers awards will also be presented. For more information, call 340-643-6420.