Lt. Nikole “Nikki” Barnes of St. Thomas has been named the U.S. Coast Guard’s female athlete of the year for 2021, USCG officials announced earlier this week.
The 28-year-old Barnes, currently stationed in USCG District 7 in Miami, was part of the United States’ sailing team that competed in the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
With sailing partner Lara Dallman-Weiss, they finished 12th overall in the women’s 470 class after racing in the top 10 for most of the competition.
Barnes and Dallman-Weiss qualified for the Tokyo Games by finishing seventh at the 470 World Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal. That made Barnes the first Coast Guardsman to compete for the U.S. in an Olympic Games.
Barnes, a U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate in 2017, led the Bears to the 2016 Sperry Women’s National Championship as a junior, as well as earning the Women’s College Sailor of the Year Award that year. She was also a three-time All-American in both women’s and coed sailing.
The 2012 Antilles School graduate was also part of the Hurricanes’ winning ISSA Mallory Doublehanded National Championship team in 2011.
— Bill Kiser