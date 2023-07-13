Peter Holmberg has all of the awards and trophies — even an Olympic medal — that come with a successful career as one of the world’s top sailboat racers.
But the St. Thomas native will consider that career complete after his induction later this year into the National Sailing Hall of Fame.
The 62-year-old Holmberg was one of 10 sailors named Wednesday as part of the Class of 2023’s inductees into the Hall of Fame, which will take place Nov. 3-4 in Newport Beach, Calif.
“It’s a huge, huge honor,” Holmberg said in an exclusive interview with The Daily News. “I’m proud — super proud — of everything that’s gone into this. It’s not just me being given this award, but it’s also to the Virgin Islands and the Caribbean as a whole.”
Holmberg is joined on the National Sailing Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 by boat builders and designers Elwood “Skip” Etchells, William Lapworth, Charles Morgan and Robert Perry; championship-winning sailors Sally Honey, John Kolius, John Knox Marshall, Dick Stearns III; and 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award winner Tim Hogan, president of the Interscholastic Sailing Association.
“We’re immensely proud of our inductees this year, as they represent everything we love most about the sport,” Gary Jobson, co-president of the National Sailing Hall of Fame, said in a prepared release.
“Their contributions to the world of sailing have deeply impacted and touched all of our lives, and each of them have created a hefty legacy for the rest of us to live up to. We are delighted to honor their accomplishments and welcome them into the Hall of Fame.”
This will be the 13th class of inductees into the National Sailing Hall of Fame, which is housed at the site of the former America’s Cup press center in Newport, R.I.
The inductees are selected by nominations from sailors across the United States, and reviewed by a selection committee comprised of the Hall of Fame’s board of directors, previous inductees, and representatives from sailing media, the sailing industry, U.S. Sailing and other stakeholders.
Holmberg’s name had come up as a nominee for the Hall of Fame before, but had fallen short of the votes necessary for induction. That started to make him wonder if it would ever happen.
“To be honest — no, I never thought it would,” Holmberg said. “I think of myself first as a Virgin Islander, and second as an American. But I’m very honored that the U.S. national sailing body recognized me for this.”
Considering Holmberg’s sailing credentials, it’s no surprise that he’s finally going into the Hall of Fame.
First, there’s his biggest prize — a silver medal in the Finn class at the 1988 Olympic Games in Seoul, South Korea, the first and still only medal by the U.S. Virgin Islands in Olympics history.
From there, he’s gone on to compete worldwide racing sailboats, including three America’s Cup challenger efforts, and turning that Olympic medal into a career — and now a spot in the Hall of Fame.
“This is a capper for me,” Holmberg said of his upcoming Hall of Fame induction. “For all those mountains I climbed, this is an award recognizing like my whole career, so it’s unique in that special regard.”
