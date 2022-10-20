Two college sailors with Virgin Islands connections are among the qualifiers for the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s College Sailing Fall National Championships next month.

St. Croix native Mathieu Dale and Tortola native Thad Lettsome were among the 18 collegians selected to compete in the open division at the ICSA’s Singlehanded National Championships, set for Nov. 5-6 in Norfolk, Va.

