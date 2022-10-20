Two college sailors with Virgin Islands connections are among the qualifiers for the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s College Sailing Fall National Championships next month.
St. Croix native Mathieu Dale and Tortola native Thad Lettsome were among the 18 collegians selected to compete in the open division at the ICSA’s Singlehanded National Championships, set for Nov. 5-6 in Norfolk, Va.
Dale — a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and current sophomore at Roger Williams University — was an at-large selection for the Singlehanded Nationals, and the only sailor picked from the Providence, R.I. school.
Dale was one of six sailors in the open division and 13 overall selected from the New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association. At the NEISA’s Singlehanded Championships, held Sept. 17 in Rhode Island, Dale finished sixth.
The 22-year-old Lettsome — a graduate of Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass., and a junior at Tulane University — was also an at-large selection for the open division, and one of five Green Wave sailors picked to compete in the Fall Nationals. The other members of Tulane’s team are entered in the Open Match Racing National Championships in San Diego, Calif., on Nov. 12-13.
Lettsome, who carried the British Virgin Islands flag in the opening ceremonies at the 2019 Pan-American Games, is the only representative from the Southeastern Intercollegiate Sailing Association in the Singlehanded Nationals. He won at the SEISA Singlehanded Championships last month in New Orleans.
USVI sailor helps Yale to Atlantic Coast women’s title
St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi was part of the Yale University women’s sailing team that won the Women’s Atlantic Coast Championships regatta held Oct. 15-16 in Kings Point, N.Y.
Nicolosi, an Antilles School graduate and a sophomore skipper with the Bulldogs, helped the six-member Yale team win the Atlantic Coast title over fellow Ivy League school Dartmouth.
The Bulldogs held a commanding 46-point lead over Dartmouth after the first day of sailing, held in wins that went as high as 22 knots. But the winds died on the second day, with only one race completed.
That left Yale in front in the final standings with 52 points, with Dartmouth second at 104 and Boston College third at 131.
VIMSIA sailing competes at North Points regatta in N.C.
The Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy’s sailing team competed in its first stateside regatta over the weekend,
The Volts were entered in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s North Points No. 1 regatta, held on Lake Norman in North Carolina.
Virgin Islands Montessori finished ninth out of 14 teams with 140 points. John T. Hoggard High School of Wilmington, N.C., won with 43 points.
Hilton Head (S.C.) Preparatory School was second with 62 points, just ahead of Florida’s Bishop Kenny High School (65).
Rounding out the top 10 were Episcopal School of Jacksonville (Fla.) with 68, James Island (S.C.) Charter High School with 76, Academic Magnet High School of North Charleston, S.C., with 78, Wando (S.C.) High School with 135, John Paul II Catholic School of Ridgeland, S.C., with 136, and Ben Lippen School of Columbia, S.C., with 143.
The Volts’ A team of Sofia Kappel and Santiago Brunt finished seventh with 54 points, while V.I. Montessori’s B team of Ellis Wisehart and Jackson Auchincloss were 11th with 86 points.
Kappel and Brunt went 8-for-8 in top-10 finishes in their A division races, with a pair of fourths as their best finishes. Wisehart and Auchincloss had a pair of top-10 finishes in eight starts in the B division, with their best finish a seventh place in the sixth race.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.