A junior sailor from the U.S. Virgin Islands was in Florida over the weekend competing in the 2022 U.S.A. Junior Olympic Sailing Festival.
Aurora Rodriguez, a member of Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy’s sailing team, served as crew with Florida skipper Isabella Storm in the 420-class regatta.
Rodriguez and Storm went on to finish 42nd out of 54 entries in the class with 268 points, with their best finish in eight races a 22nd place in the sixth race.
Freddie Parkin and Asher Beck, members of the Riverside and Coral Reef yacht clubs in Florida, won the division title with nine points, beating out Chase Decker and Piper Blackband, who were second with 19 points.
The 2022 U.S.A. Junior Olympic Sailing Festival drew more than 250 entries in four classes – 420s, windfoils, and Optimist championship and green fleets – to the U.S. Sailing Center-Martin County in Jensen Beach, Fla., with competitors from the United States, the USVI, Puerto Rico, Bermuda and the Cayman Islands.