Yale University’s women’s sailing team claimed its second straight Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s Team Race National Championship title over the weekend, with a sailor with U.S. Virgin Islands roots part of the winning effort.

St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi, an Antilles School graduate now a sophomore on the Bulldogs’ sailing team, was one of three skippers that led Yale to the national title with an 18-1 race record, edging out Stanford by one win (17-2).