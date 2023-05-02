Yale University’s women’s sailing team claimed its second straight Intercollegiate Sailing Association Women’s Team Race National Championship title over the weekend, with a sailor with U.S. Virgin Islands roots part of the winning effort.
St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi, an Antilles School graduate now a sophomore on the Bulldogs’ sailing team, was one of three skippers that led Yale to the national title with an 18-1 race record, edging out Stanford by one win (17-2).
Brown University finished third at 11-8, with Massachusettes Institute of Technology fourth at 10-9.
Nicolosi, named the New England Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s skipper of the year last week, was one of five sailors with USVI connections competing in the ICSA Women’s Team Race National Championships.
St. John's Savannah Young, an Antilles graduate and sophomore at Brown University, was part of the crew on the Bears' third-place team.
St. Thomas' Caroline Sibilly, an Antilles grad and freshman at Boston College, was one of the War Eagles' skippers on their fifth-place team, who finished with an 8-8 record.
St. Thomas' Megan Cassidy, also an Antilles grad and freshman at Tulane University, was one of the crew members on the Green Wave's team, who finished tied for eighth with Harvard at 3-8.
St. Croix's Lucy Klempen, a Good Hope Country Day School graduate and junior at College of Charleston, was part of the crew on the Cougars' team, who finished 10th at 3-8.