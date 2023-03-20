Four junior sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands recently competed in the 2023 Optimist Sunshine State Championship regatta, held March 11-12 in Jensen Beach, Fla.
The two-day regatta drew nearly 280 sailors from the mainland United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Canada, Brazil and the Bahamas.
The highest-finishing USVI sailor was St. Thomas’ Audrey Zimmerman, who finished 20th overall in the Opti Championship fleet with 72 points. Her best finish in six races was a sixth place in the third race.
Other U.S. Virgin Islands finishers at the Southern State Championships were:
X. St. Thomas’ Howard Zimmerman finished 32nd overall in the Opti Championship fleet with 89 points. His best finish was a sixth place in the first race.
X St. Thomas’ Mariana Brunt finished 67th overall in the Opti Championship fleet with 154 points. Her best finish was 28th place in the first race.
X St. Thomas’ Emma Walters finished 83rd overall in the Opti Championship fleet with 186 points. Her best finish was 10th place in the third race.