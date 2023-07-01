The sailing competitions in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games got off to another late start Friday due to little to no winds on Lake Ilopango.
But by the end of the day, most of the sailors — including the Virgin Islands entries — had gotten in two or even three races as the light winds pushed racing back into the mid- to late afternoon in El Salvador.
With one day of competition remaining — and all divisions now running three races today — the medals are still up for grabs.
St. Croix’s Peter Stanton — competing in the men’s Sunfish class — was one of the lucky few to get in three races Friday, after completing just four races over the previous four days.
Stanton — who earned a bronze medal at the 2018 CAC Games in Colombia — also had his best one-day run of this year’s Games, finishing fifth, fifth and seventh in his three starts.
That leaves Stanton with a total of 34 points, sitting sixth out of 11 entries with one day of racing remaining. But he’ll have a lot of ground to make up if he wants to repeat as a medalist.
David Hernandez — from Guatemala, whose athletes are competing under the Centro Caribe Sports banner after its national Olympic committee was suspended by the IOC — leads the men’s Sunfish class with nine points, with the Dominican Republic’s Esneiry Perez second at 12 points and fellow Guatemalan Juan Canizalez moving into third with 19 points.
As for the other V.I. entries — Tortola’s Thad Lettsome and St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale, competing in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class — they managed to complete two races before the light faded over Lake Ilopango.
Lettsome, who competed for the British Virgin Islands in the 2019 Pan-American Games, posted finishes of 10th and fifth Friday, and now sits in sixth place in the standings with 32 points. Dale had finishes of sixth and 11th, and currently sits in ninth place (out of 16 competitors) with 41 points.
El Salvador’s Enrique Arathoon leads the men’s ILCA 7 standings with nine points, with Aruba’s Just Van Aanholt second with 10 points and St. Lucia’s Luc Chevrier third with 14 points.
Coming up
A number of sporting events involving Virgin Islands athletes get underway this weekend:
• The men’s basketball tournament begins today, with the U.S. Virgin Islands starting off play against the Dominican Republic at 5:30 p.m. at the National Gymnasium in San Salvador.
The USVI is playing in Group A, and will follow with games against the Bahamas on Sunday and Nicaragua on Monday. The top two from each group advance to Tuesday’s semifinals, with the gold- and bronze-medal games Wednesday, July 5.
• Tennis also begins today at the Merliot Sports Complex in San Salvador, with four U.S. Virgin Islands players entered — Tomas Del Olmo, Imani Jordan Beharry and Finlay Miller in men’s singles and doubles; and Malena Del Olmo in women’s singles.
• The archery competition begins Sunday, with three Virgin Islanders entered — St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour, who competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, in the men’s recurve division; St. Thomas’ Anne Abernathy, a six-time Winter Olympian, in the women’s recurve division; and British Virgin Islands’ Ritseeniyah Georges in the women’s compound division.
• Fencing also begins Sunday, with two athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands entered. St. Croix’s Kruz Schembri, who earned the USVI’s first medal at the Cadet World Championships earlier this year, will open in the men’s individual foil on Monday, while Susana Foranis competes in the women’s individual epee on Tuesday.
• The biggest contingent of athletes from the Virgin Islands will compete in track and field, which also begins Sunday. However, for most of the V.I. contingents, competition won’t open until the following day.
The six-person U.S. Virgin Islands delegation is led by St. Croix’s Michelle Smith, ranked No. 1 in the world among under-18 athletes in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, which has its prelims Monday and finals Tuesday.
Also competing for the USVI are St. Croix’s Rachel Conhoff (women’s 1,500-meter run, which race Thursday, July 6); St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith (women’s 800-meter run, prelims Monday); Yashira Rhymer-Stuart (women’s high jump, Friday, July 7); St. Croix’s Maia Campbell (women’s shot put, Thursday, July 6); and Eddie Lovett (men’s 110-meter hurdles, semifinals Monday, finals Tuesday).
The British Virgin Islands has an seven-person delegation competing in track and field: Rikkoi Brathwaite (men’s 100-meter dash, prelims Monday); Beyonce Defreitas (women’s 100-meter dash, prelims Tuesday; women’s 200-meter dash, prelims Wednesday); Deya Erickson (women’s 100-meter hurdles, prelims Tuesday); Jaleel Croal (men’s 200-meter dash, prelims Wednesday); Eldred Henry (men’s shot put, Monday); Djimon Gumbs (men’s shot put, Monday; men’s discus, Wednesday); and Diamante Gumbs (men’s discus, Wednesday).