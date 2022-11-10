Four sailors with U.S. Virgin Islands connections were part of the winning team at the 2022 U.S. Team Racing Championship, which concluded Sunday in Norfolk, Va.

“Blueberry Faygo,” comprised of college sailors from Yale and Georgetown’s sailing teams, won the Hinman Trophy by beating out two-time winner “Holiday Sideshow” from Tampa, Fla.’s Davis Island Yacht Club in the best-of-five final 3-2.