Four sailors with U.S. Virgin Islands connections were part of the winning team at the 2022 U.S. Team Racing Championship, which concluded Sunday in Norfolk, Va.
“Blueberry Faygo,” comprised of college sailors from Yale and Georgetown’s sailing teams, won the Hinman Trophy by beating out two-time winner “Holiday Sideshow” from Tampa, Fla.’s Davis Island Yacht Club in the best-of-five final 3-2.
Making up the Blueberry Faygo team were St. Thomas natives Teddy Nicolosi, a junior at Yale; his older sister Graceann Nicolosi, a past All-American at Yale; and Carolina Teare, who sailed at Georgetown.
Also on the team were Sean Segerblom, who co-coached (with Teddy Nicolosi) the sailing team at St. Thomas’ Antilles School when it won its last national championships in 2021; and Sonia Lingos-Utley, a former member of Yale’s sailing team.
Blueberry Faygo finished the qualifying rounds with an 11-4 record in 15 races, good for a three-way tie for second (with “Doomsday” and “New Direction”) to advance to the elimination rounds.
There, Blueberry Faygo began its run to the championship, topping “Los Huevos” (a team of Harvard sailors) 2-0 in the quarterfinals, and Doomsday 2-1 in the semifinals.
Five other sailors from the territory also sailed on teams taking part in the U.S. Team Race Championship:
X St. Croix native Katherine Klempen, who sailed with Hobart and William Smith College, was aboard “Braaap,” which finished ninth in the qualifying round at 8-7.
X St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi, a sophomore at Yale, sailed with her college teammates on “Dawguettes,” which finished 17th in qualifying at 7-8.
X St. Croix’s Lucy Klempen, a junior at College of Charleston, sailed with her college teammates on “CofC,” which finished 18th in qualifying at 7-8.
X St. John’s Savannah Young, a sophomore at Brown, sailed with her college teammates aboard “Lady Bears,” which finished 26th in qualifying at 6-9.
X St. Thomas’ Gillian Perrell, a junior at Tulane, sailed with a combination team from Tulane and Brown on “Kiss My Mast,” which finished 28th in qualifying at 5-10.