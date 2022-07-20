The Virgin Islands Stars under-19 softball team battled to a 12-11, 11-inning victory over Puerto Rico A-Team on Sunday in the championship game of the 2022 Little League Latin American 19-U Invitational tournament in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico.

K’yana Lake went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, including driving in the game-winning run in the top of the 11th inning for the V.I. Stars.