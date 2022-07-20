The Virgin Islands Stars under-19 softball team battled to a 12-11, 11-inning victory over Puerto Rico A-Team on Sunday in the championship game of the 2022 Little League Latin American 19-U Invitational tournament in Sabana Grande, Puerto Rico.
K’yana Lake went 2 for 4 with four RBIs, including driving in the game-winning run in the top of the 11th inning for the V.I. Stars.
Amaya Chesterfield then struck out two batters in the bottom of the 11th to preserve the lead and get the save for the Stars. Shania Thomas also had two strikeouts in getting the win, while starting pitcher T’yannah Lake had four strikeouts.
Thomas also went 3 for 4 with four RBIs for the V.I. Stars, with T’yannah Lake going 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Chesterfield adding two hits.