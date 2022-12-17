St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes kept up the U.S. Virgin Islands’ run of record-setting swims at the FINA 2022 World 25-Meter Championships in Melbourne, Australia.
Sanes, a V.I. Olympian at the Tokyo Games and a recent graduate from Auburn University with a masters in engineering, set a USVI open record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke Friday (late Thursday night in the territory).
Swimming in the second of five heat races, the 24-year-old Sanes finished sixth in the heat in a V.I. record 2 minutes, 12.69 seconds. That was good for 27th out of 35 entrants in the event.
That was the fifth USVI record set during the short-course World Championships. St. Croix native and V.I. Olympian Natalia Kuipers set two V.I. open records, in the women’s 400-meter freestyle and 800-meter freestyle; and St. Thomas’ Max Wilson set age-group records in the men’s 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter backstroke.
Sanes can make it a perfect 6-for-6 when he swims in the fourth of nine heat races today (late Friday night in the USVI) in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke.