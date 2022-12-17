V.I. team at World Championships

The members of the U.S. Virgin Islands team competing in the FINA 2022 World 25-Meter Championships in Melbourne, Australia: from left, USVI National Team coach John Vasbinder, Adriel Sanes, Natalia Kuipers and Max Wilson.

St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes kept up the U.S. Virgin Islands’ run of record-setting swims at the FINA 2022 World 25-Meter Championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Sanes, a V.I. Olympian at the Tokyo Games and a recent graduate from Auburn University with a masters in engineering, set a USVI open record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke Friday (late Thursday night in the territory).