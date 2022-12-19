A U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer set his second V.I. record this weekend during the FINA 2022 World 25-Meter Championships being held in Melbourne, Australia.
St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes, a recent graduate from Auburn University, set another territorial record in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke during his heat race Saturday (late Friday night in the USVI) at the Melbourne Aquatic Centre.
The 24-year-old Sanes finished fifth in the fourth of nine scheduled heat races in 27.76 seconds, besting his own USVI short-course record of 28.25 seconds set a year ago at the FINA Worlds in Abu Dhabi.
This was Sanes’ second record-setting swim during the FINA Worlds. On Friday (late Thursday night in the USVI), his time of 2 minutes, 12.69 seconds in his men’s 200-meter breaststroke heat race edged out his former record of 2:12.71, also set last year in Abu Dhabi.
It also made the U.S. Virgin Islands a perfect 6-for-6 in record swims during the FINA Worlds. St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers also set two V.I. open records — shattering her own marks in the women’s 400-meter freestyle (4:26.11) and 800-meter freestyle (9:03.17) — while St. Thomas’ Max Wilson set a pair of territorial age-group records in the men’s 50-meter backstroke (24.31) and 100-meter backstroke (53.23).