A U.S. Virgin Islands swimmer set his second V.I. record this weekend during the FINA 2022 World 25-Meter Championships being held in Melbourne, Australia.

St. Croix’s Adriel Sanes, a recent graduate from Auburn University, set another territorial record in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke during his heat race Saturday (late Friday night in the USVI) at the Melbourne Aquatic Centre.