Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up competition Thursday at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador by qualifying for the evening sessions.

Adriel Sanes, who swam for the USVI in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was in the A Final of the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Merliot Aquatics Center in San Salvador, while both St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr and St. Croix’s Riley Miller raced in the B Final in the women’s 200-meter backstroke.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.