Three swimmers from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up competition Thursday at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador by qualifying for the evening sessions.
Adriel Sanes, who swam for the USVI in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was in the A Final of the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Merliot Aquatics Center in San Salvador, while both St. Thomas’ Lindsay Barr and St. Croix’s Riley Miller raced in the B Final in the women’s 200-meter backstroke.
Sanes, who completed his grad school year on Auburn University’s swim team, finished eighth in the A Final in 2 minutes, 22.88 seconds.
The 24-year-old Sanes qualified for the A Final by winning his heat race earlier Thursday in 2:22.71, good for eighth-best out of 19 entries.
Mexico’s Miguel De Lara won the gold medal in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke in a CAC Games record 2:10.85. Countryman Andres Puente earned the silver medal in 2:12.70, with Honduras’ Julio Horrego getting the bronze medal in 2:15.70.
The 18-year-old Barr finished fifth and Miller, who turned 15 on June 1, was right behind in sixth in the women’s 200-meter backstroke B Final. Those were good for a 13th and 14th place overall finish, respectively.
Barr, who recently graduated from Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, finished the event in 2:32.83, while Miller — a student at Good Hope Country Day School — finished in 2:35.66.
Barr qualified for the B Final by finishing fifth in her heat race earlier Thursday in 2:35.04; Miller qualified by coming in sixth in her heat in 2:36.05.
Puerto Rico’s Kristen Romano claimed the gold medal in the women’s 200-meter backstroke, winning in 2:12.56. Mexico’s Athena Meneses earned the silver medal in 2:15.06, with Colombia’s Jasmin Pistelli the bronze medal in 2:16.49.
Barr and Miller both tried for a double Thursday, also competing in the women’s 50-meter freestyle. However, neither was able to qualify for the evening sessions — Miller won her heat race in 28.27 seconds, good for 23th-best out of 31 entries; Barr finished fourth in her heat in 29.15, good for 28th best.
The final USVI swimmer in action Thursday, St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, missed out on making the evening sessions after competing in A Finals the past two days.
Wilson, a rising sophomore on Florida State University’s swim team, finished seventh in his heat race in the men’s 50-meter freestyle in 23.79 seconds, good for 19th best out of 37 entries.
Sailing: After two days of little to no winds on Lake Ilopango outside of San Salvador, Virgin Islands sailors got in two races after a late start Thursday.
In the men’s Sunfish class, St. Croix’s Peter Stanton — who earned a bronze medal in the event at the 2018 CAC Games in Colombia — finished fifth and seventh in his two starts Thursday.
Meanwhile, in the men’s ILCA 7 (Laser Standard) class, Tortola’s Thad Lettsome, who competed for the British Virgin Islands in the 2019 Pan-American Games, had finishes of sixth and fourth, while St. Croix’s Mathieu Dale finished ninth and sixth.
The sailing events continue today as organizers try to make up for lost time. Three races are scheduled for today in all classes, with only one set for Saturday’s final day as officials cut the planned race schedule from 12 to eight races.
