The Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-14 girls team added to its win total Friday in the American Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Championships in Orlando, Fla.

Playing in the 14 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-14s went 1-2 in its third-round consolation pool, with a win over United 14s 2-0 (25-19, 25-20), followed by losses to Team Kiwi 14s Graphite 2-0 (25-7, 25-16) and Tsunami S14 Angel AAU 2-1 (17-25, 25-22, 15-8).