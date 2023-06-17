The Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-14 girls team added to its win total Friday in the American Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Playing in the 14 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-14s went 1-2 in its third-round consolation pool, with a win over United 14s 2-0 (25-19, 25-20), followed by losses to Team Kiwi 14s Graphite 2-0 (25-7, 25-16) and Tsunami S14 Angel AAU 2-1 (17-25, 25-22, 15-8).
Island Mixx V.C. wound up with a third-place finish in its consolation pool, and sent them into their final day of play today in a consolation elimination-round match.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls team are Anjolie Alvalle, Skianna Bougounear, Re’Ni-Yah Donastorg, Katherine Godfrey, Kayla Jacinto, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Maleeqa Lett, Kiera McNally, Mackenna Morales, Aaliyah Paul, Alexes Richardson and Taylor Spillane. The head coach is Myriam Rodney, with the assistant coach Megan Godfrey.