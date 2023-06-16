V.I. team gets 1st win at 2023 AAU Junior Nationals
The Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-14 girls team picked up its first win Thursday in the American Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Playing in the 14 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-14s needed three sets to beat Georgia’s Tsunami 14s Shakinah 2-1 (25-16, 25-18, 16-14) in their final match in the first round of consolation pool play at the Orange County Convention Center.
The win gave Island Mixx V.C. a second-place finish in its first-round consolation pool, and sent them on to a matchup against East Lake Volleyball 14s in a “crossover round” match Thursday night. However, Island Mixx fell to East Lake in straight sets, 25-10, 25-20.
Island Mixx V.C. has three matches set for today in their second-round consolation pool play, with their final round of matches coming Saturday.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls team are Anjolie Alvalle, Skianna Bougounear, Re’Ni-Yah Donastorg, Katherine Godfrey, Kayla Jacinto, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Maleeqa Lett, Kiera McNally, Mackenna Morales, Aaliyah Paul, Alexes Richardson and Taylor Spillane. The head coach is Myriam Rodney, with the assistant coach Megan Godfrey.
Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls are among eight teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club that will play in the AAU Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the next month.
The remaining Island Mixx V.C. teams open competition in the coming weeks. The club’s under-15 and under-18 girls teams have tournament play from June 18-21, the under-13 girls squad plays from June 22-25, and the under-16 and under-17 girls play from June 26-29. Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the AAU Junior Nationals from July 1-4.
St. Croix Kiwanis to hold golf fundraiser at the Reef
The Kiwanis Club of St. Croix will hold a fundraising golf tournament this weekend at the Reef Golf Course.
The four-player scramble format tournament will be held Saturday on the nine-hole course, located off East End Road in Christiansted. Registration for the tournament begins at 8 a.m., with the tee time 9 a.m.
Proceeds from the Kiwanis Golf Scramble will go towards renovating the playground at Claude O. Markoe Elementary School.
The entry fee is $50 per player, with hole sponsorships available at $150 per hole. For more information or to pre-register, email kiwanislizstcroix@aol.com or call 517-282-1273.
Adaptive archery, cycling clinics this weekend in V.I.
A series of clinics for adaptive sports — for people with disabilities — will be held this weekend at two sites in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
On St. Croix, an archery/para-archery clinic will be held Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the St. Croix Archery Range in Fredericksted.
On St. Thomas, clinics for both archery/para-archery and cycling/para-cycling will be held Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School near Estate Bovoni.
Heading up the clinics will be Drew Hairston, a St. Thomas native and founder of Salvage Life VI. Hairston recently became the first Virgin Islander to compete in the UCI Paracycling Road World Cup. He will also represent the USVI in the ParaPan American Games in Santiago, Chile, this fall.
Participation is free for all, with registration online at www.salvagelifevi.org. Those who pre-register for the clinics will receive a Salvage Life VI t-shirt. For more information, call 410-660-8588.
Massey soccer camp next month at two sites
The Massey Soccer Academy will hold its annual Massey International Soccer Camp next month at sites on St. Thomas and St. Croix.
The St. Thomas camp will be held July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at the Antilles School athletic field, while the St. Croix camp will be held July 17-21 (also from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at a site to be determined.
The camps are open to boys and girls ages 7-18, with instructors from the MBP School of Coaches in Barcelona, Spain.
The registration fee is $300 per player, and $250 per player for Massey Soccer Academy and Helenites Sports Club members. Financial aid is available for prospective campers.
For more information on the St. Thomas camp, email masseymbpsoccercamp@gmail.com or call 340-244-4045. For more information on the St. Croix camp, email helenitessc@gmail.com or call 340-643-3570.