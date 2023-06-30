Three U.S. Virgin Islands volleyball teams wrapped up play Thursday in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Junior Girls National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.

St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-17 girls went 1-1 in consolation elimination round play, while Island Mixx V.C.’s under-16 and St. Croix’s Island Heat Volleyball Club’s under-16 girls both lost their lone matches in the consi eliminations.