Three U.S. Virgin Islands volleyball teams wrapped up play Thursday in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Junior Girls National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-17 girls went 1-1 in consolation elimination round play, while Island Mixx V.C.’s under-16 and St. Croix’s Island Heat Volleyball Club’s under-16 girls both lost their lone matches in the consi eliminations.
Competing in the 17 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-17s opened Thursday’s play with its first tournament win, a three-set victory over Brevard FCA 17 National, 25-20, 17-25 and 15-10. But Island Mixx lost in the second round to Reign 17 Lori in two sets, 25-18 and 25-21.
Making up Island Mixx’s U-17 team – which finished the tournament with a 1-10 record -- are Madelyn Avery, De-Neicia Baxter, Brooklyn Donovan, Ashly Guzman, Jada Jn Phillip, Alanah Jordan, Angeline Nairns, Cayla Petersen, Mya Vigilant, Lynnel Warrell and Natasha Webster. The head coach is Scott Ozarski, with Myriam Rodney the assistant coach.
Competing in the 16 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. U-16s saw its three-match winning streak end in Thursday’s consolation elimination rounds, losing to Dynamite U16 Orange in a close two sets, 25-23 and 25-21.
The Island Mixx U-16 team – which finished the tournament with a 4-6 record -- is made up of Emma Alexander, Allura Alvalle, Abigail Bruney, J’Nisa Challenger, Samaya Cruz, Xania Fleming, Zoe Richards, Taylor Roy, Charity Sertich and Elaina Walters. Mark Daniel is the head coach, and Aseah Thomas is the assistant coach.
Also competing in the 16 Classic division, Island Heat V.C. U-16 lost to WPVC 16 Elite Orange in two sets in their consolation elimination round match, 25-21 and 25-12.
Making up the Island Heat U-16 squad – which finished the tournament with a 1-9 record -- are Aaliyah Boodhoo, Ahlaya Challenger, Meg Claeys, Rzyra Denbow, Candace Felix, Sanaa Joseph, Kirra Lambert, Diella Maynard, Sophia Peifer, Jessica Perry and Alex Smith. The head coach is Elisa Sanchez, and the assistant coaches are Arline Peifer, Hannah Peifer and Jason Peifer.
Island Mixx Volleyball Club has two more teams in Florida preparing for the 2023 AAU Junior Boys National Championships, which begin Saturday and run through Tuesday, July 4.
The Island Mixx V.C.’s under-18 boys team is playing in the 18 Club division, while its under-16 boys team is entered in the 16 Club division.