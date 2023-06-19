One junior volleyball team from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up play, while two others opened over the weekend at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-14 girls wrapped up play Saturday, while the club’s under-15 and under-18 girls played their first-round group-play matches Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center.
Island Mixx V.C. has seven more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club competing in the Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the next month.
Island Mixx V.C.’s U-15 and U-18 girls teams will play through Wednesday, the under-13 girls squad plays from June 22-25, and the under-16 and under-17 girls play from June 26-29. Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the Junior Nationals from July 1-4.
• Island Mixx V.C.’s under-18 girls team went 1-2 in first-round pool play in their opening matches Sunday in the 18 Classic division at the AAU Junior Nationals.
Island Mixx opened with 2-0 losses to EVC 18 Elite (25-14, 25-9) and Trinity 18 Gold (25-15, 25-18), but recovered for a three-set victory over PVP 18 (16-25, 25-23, 15-6).
Island Mixx V.C. moves into the consolation round, with three matches today — against New WAAVE 18 Tsunami at 8:30 a.m., Premier 18 Antare at 9:30 a.m. and APVM GM 18 Premier at 11:30 a.m.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18 girls team are Alivia Arroyo, Lilyana Aubain, Sapphire Cruz, Krystal Eddy, C’Orna Greene, Layla Howard, Makaila Powell, Nikaya Sarauw, Zyia Toussaint, Mya Vigilant and Elaina Walters. The head coach is Sacha Gumbs, with Carissa Braithwaite the assistant coach.
• Island Mixx V.C.’s under-15 girls squad went 0-3 in pool play in the first round of the 15 Classic division at the AAU Junior Nationals.
Island Mixx opened with a 2-0 loss to Florida’s MSVC 15 Adidas Israel (25-22, 25-18), then fell to Puerto Rico’s EAA 15 Blue 2-0 (25-12, 25-10) and Delaware’s NWAJS 15 NB 2-0 (25-18, 25-10).
Island Mixx has three matches today in their consolation-round pool — at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. — with their opponents still to be determined.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-15 girls squad are Elyse Ayala, Simar Bhullar, Amaia Colby, Samaya Cruz, Brecia Gumbs, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Alanah Jordan, Mackenna Morales, Taylor Roy and Natasha Webster. The head coach is Elizabeth Bell, with Mark Daniel the assistant coach.
• Competing in the 14 Classic division, Island Mixx V.C. lost its consolation elimination match 2-0 to Florida’s Cape Coast 14s Enterprise (25-17, 25-22) on Saturday to finish with a 2-8 overall record and tied for 185th in the 190-team field.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls team are Anjolie Alvalle, Skianna Bougounear, Re’Ni-Yah Donastorg, Katherine Godfrey, Kayla Jacinto, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Maleeqa Lett, Kiera McNally, Mackenna Morales, Aaliyah Paul, Alexes Richardson and Taylor Spillane. The head coach is Myriam Rodney, with the assistant coach Megan Godfrey.