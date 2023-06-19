One junior volleyball team from the U.S. Virgin Islands wrapped up play, while two others opened over the weekend at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.

St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club’s under-14 girls wrapped up play Saturday, while the club’s under-15 and under-18 girls played their first-round group-play matches Sunday at the Orange County Convention Center.