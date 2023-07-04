The two U.S. Virgin Islands volleyball teams will close out play today in the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Junior Boys National Volleyball Championships.
St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club has its under-16 and under-18 boys teams playing in the tournament, being held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.
The Island Mixx V.C. U-16s enter the final day in the 16 Club division riding a four-match winning streak after going undefeated during Monday’s third-round consolation group play. They are now 4-5 overall entering the final day.
Island Mixx V.C. U-16s won its opening match in three sets against WPVC Boys 16 Elite Black (21-25, 25-21, 15-8), then claimed 2-0 wins over 575 Boys 16s (25-13, 25-7) and BVA 16U Tacna Red (25-19, 25-18).
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. U-16 team are Jalen Greenidge, Kymani Greenidge, Mikko Griffith, Jaedon Hodge, Gavin Johnson, Gabriel King, Tyric Lander, Sahid Letang, Aden Rojas, Earl Toussaint and Tarique Turnbull. The head coach is Aseah Thomas, with Mark Daniel and Carlos Roja Jr. the assistant coaches.
Meanwhile, Island Mixx V.C. U-18s is still hunting for its first win in the 18 Club division after going 0-3 in Monday’s matches. The team is 0-9 for the tournament.
Island Mixx V.U. U-18 suffered three straight 2-0 losses – to California Volley 17/18 (25-13, 25-20), MOD B18 Black (25-14, 25-22) and Club 1 B18 Skronkstrong (25-13, 25-12).
Playing for Island Mixx V.C.’s U-18s are Jarad Brown, Ricardo Caleb, Ja’Shome Clarke, Kamanii Cumberbatch, Erick Encarnacion, Cyierro Gulpin, Ruell Hazell, Matthew Meyer, Tashimo Scatliffe, Kanif Watley and N’Khai Williams. The head coach is Shamal James, with Daniel, Curtis Gilpin and Rakeem Malone the assistant coaches.