It was a short day’s work for Yashira Rhymer-Stuart on Friday at the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.
The U.S. Virgin Islands athlete scratched out early in the women’s high jump competition on the CAC Games’ final day in El Salvador.
The 25-year-old Rhymer-Stuart went on to tie for seventh place (with Venezuela’s Ornelia Ortiz) out of eight competitors in the event, held at the Jorge Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador.
Rhymer-Stuart — the 2019 NCAA Division II indoor champ in the high jump and six-time All-American at Bellarmine University — needed two jumps to clear the opening height of 1.65 meters (5 feet, 5 inches), then failed on all three attempts to clear 1.70 meters (5 feet, 6 7/8 inches).
She then had to watch as a shootout developed between four jumpers — Cuba’s Dacsy Brison and Marys Patterson, Curacao’s Glenka Antonia and Marysabel Senyu of the Dominican Republic — for the gold medal.
After making their jumps in their first four height attempts (at 1.70, 1.75, 1.78 and 1.81 meters), both Brison and Patterson failed on all three attempts to clear 1.84 meters (6 feet, ½ inch), leaving them tied for third place.
Antonia and Senyu both cleared 1.84 meters (although Senyu needed two attempts), but Antonia missed all three attempts at 1.86 meters (6 feet, 1¼ inches).
Senyu also missed her first two attempts at 1.86 meters, but made the third to win the gold medal.
With that in hand, Senyu made and missed on three attempts at 1.88 meters (6 feet, 2 inches), which would have equaled her personal best set in May 2022.
Antonia got the silver medal, while Brison and Patterson shared the bronze medal.
V.I. wrapup
The two Virgin Islands teams at the CAC Games finished up with a total of four medals during the 17 days of competition in El Salvador.
For the U.S. Virgin Islands, it was all golden — as in two gold medals, the first time since the 2002 Games (again, in El Salvador) that the territory returned with that many gold medals, and the first since the 2010 Games in Puerto Rico that the USVI had claimed more than one medal of any sort.
The USVI’s senior women’s national basketball team earned its first-ever CAC Games medal on June 28, and USVI Olympian and highly-ranked archer Nicholas D’Amour added the USVI’s first-ever medal in archery by winning the men’s recurve division gold medal Thursday.
As for the British Virgin Islands, its athletes also claimed two medals — both bronze — at the 2023 Games, the second straight event the territory has returned with two or more medals (following the BVI’s three medals from the 2018 Games in Colombia).
Both of the territory’s bronze medals were earned on Tuesday night — the first by Tortola’s Djimon Gumbs in the men’s shot put, followed just over two hours later by fellow Tortola native Rikkoi Brathwaite in the men’s 100-meter dash.
What’s left
Only three sports have their final events today — men’s and women’s 200-meter kayak finals, elimination and medal rounds in men’s under-84 kilogram and women’s over-68 kilogram karate, and the classification and medal matches for women’s volleyball.
Medal count
Heading into the final day, Mexico is dominating the medal counts at the 2023 CAC Games, leading in both gold medals (141) and total medals (344). Mexico also had 105 silver medals and 98 bronze medals, also tops among all nations.
Colombia is second both in gold medals (86) and total medals (238), with Cuba third in golds (72) and total medals (191).
Venezuela was fourth in golds (31) and total medals (153), while Puerto Rico was fifth in gold medals (24) and the Dominican Republic was fifth in total medals (104).