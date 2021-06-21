ST. THOMAS — After leading the first two days of the 28th International Optimist Regatta, St. Thomas teen Tanner Krygsveld spent Sunday focused on maintaining it.
Despite a hiccup in the final race, the 14-year-old Krygsveld accomplished his mission — winning one of the Caribbean’s biggest events for junior sailors.
Krygsveld led the three-day regatta from the start, and despite a strong field of fellow competitors representing six nations — Antigua, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Puerto Rico, the United States and the USVI — and winds ranging from 15 to 18 knots, ultimately won the 10-race regatta by 16 points over Massachusetts sailor Richard Sykes.
Krygsveld won four out of 10 races — the first three on Friday, and the first race Saturday. Despite a 19th-place finish in Sunday’s final race — the result of having to take penalty turns at the start — he closed out the regatta with 26 points.
“The thought I had going into today was to maintain my lead,” said Krygsveld, who will next compete in the Optimist World Championships in Lake Garda, Italy, which begins June 30.
“There were two races left, so I thought if I could lead the first one, I could relax on the second and that’s what happened. I actually finished 19th in the last race after I fouled another sailor at the start and had to take a 720 [degree]-penalty turn.”
This makes Krygsveld the fourth U.S. Virgin Islander in the International Opti Regatta’s nearly three-decade history to champion the event, and the first since Mia Nicolosi won in 2016. The other USVI champions are Teddy Nicolosi in 2015 and Cy Thompson in 2000.
It also makes Krygsveld the first-ever junior sailor to sweep the International Opti Regatta’s three events — the regatta itself, the Team Race and the Volvo Race, a point-to-point event held Wednesday after the IOR Clinic.
Sykes, representing the Riverside Yacht Club, won twice — the third of Saturday’s four races and Sunday’s finale — and finished with 42 points.
Florida sailor Alfonso Lanseros, representing Miami’s Coral Reef Yacht Club, finished third overall and tops in the Blue Fleet standings. He won twice — Saturday’s final race and Sunday’s first race — and finished with 51 points.
“This was the second time I’ve sailed in St. Thomas,” the 12-year-old Lanseros said. “That experience helped me to know the conditions and what to do in the waves, winds and currents.”
Rounding out the top five overall in the Championship Fleet were Florida sailor Will Barnhart, representing Coral Reef Yacht Club, in fourth with 54 points; and Puerto Rico’s Jose Guillermo Diaz, representing Club Nautico de San Juan, fifth with 76 points.
Florida sailor Sophia De Leon Urban, also from the Coral Reef Yacht Club, was the top female sailor, finishing 10th overall and seventh in the Red Fleet standings with 139 points.
“I try not to think I’m sailing against the boys, but that they are just other competitors. It’s getting past that and sail fast,” the 14-year-old De Leon Urban said.
Rounding out the Championship Fleet, 10-year-old William Michael from Austin, Texas, who sails with the Lakewood Yacht Club, topped the age 10-and-under White Fleet. He finished 39th overall with 319 points.
“I’ve experienced this much wind before, but not this big of waves,” said Michael of the 4- to 6-foot seas off the southeast end of St. Thomas where the International Opti Regatta’s races took place. “In the Clinic, I learned to hold my spot on the line in a lot of wind, and that helped during the regatta.”
In the Beginner Green Fleet races, it was 12-year-old Juan Gonzalez from Salinas, Puerto Rico, sailing for Club Nautico de San Juan, winning the division title.
While Gonzalez won just three times in 18 races — twice on Friday, and Saturday’s opening race — he only finished outside of the top 10 three times in racking up 79 points.
“It was very windy, and the winds variated a lot,” said Gonzalez. “I liked it. My goal was to start between the middle and the pin end of the line because that’s where there was the most wind.”
Gonzalez edged out fellow Puerto Rican sailor Diego Sepulveda, also from Club Nautico de San Juan, by three points. Sepulveda actually won more races (four), but also finished outside the top 10 more (five).
Rounding out the top five in the Green Fleet were Puerto Rico’s Diego Rivera Hermida (108 points), Florida’s Kayaan Panthaki (116 points), and Puerto Rico’s Rafael Vazquez (120 points).
The top finisher from the U.S. Virgin Islands was Mariana Brunt, who came in 18th overall with 249 points.
In other awards, it was Florida’s Isabel Veiga, from the Lauderdale Yacht Club, who earned the Pete Ives Award, given for a combination of sailing prowess, sportsmanship, determination and good attitude both on and off the water. Connecticut’s Avery Beck, from Indian Harbor Yacht Club, earned the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Award.