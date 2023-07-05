A little rain wasn’t going to stop Michelle Smith from running in her first finals at the Central American and Caribbean Games.
However, the rain did slow the field down a little bit, as Smith went on to a fifth-place finish in the women’s 400-meter hurdles final Tuesday night.
The 17-year-old Smith — the youngest of the eight hurdlers in the final — finished her race on a rain-slickened track in 57.43 seconds.
That was nearly two seconds behind gold medal winner Zurian Hechavarria, who won in 55.52 seconds. Panama’s Gianna Woodruff earned the silver medal in 56.15 seconds, with Costa Rica’s Daniela Rojas getting the bronze medal in 56.58 seconds.
Smith had to wait out a half-hour delay — caused by a heavy rainshower that doused the track at the Jorge Gonzalez National Stadium in San Salvador — before running her prelim. Even then, there was a light rain falling on the track, leaving a sheen on the race surface.
Other Virgin Islands track athletes in action Tuesday were:
• Tortola’s Deya Erickson qualified for the women’s 100-meter hurdles final despite finishing last in her preliminary race.
Erickson crossed the line in the first prelim in 12.92 seconds, but that was good enough to give her the eighth and final spot in the finals.
• St. Croix’s Mikaela Smith didn’t get to join her younger sister in a final at the CAC Games, missing out on qualifying in the women’s 800-meter run with a last-place finish in her prelim race.
The 22-year-old Smith, who just finished her graduate student year on Austin Peay University’s track team, finished her prelim in 2 minutes, 17.97 seconds, good for 11th best out of the 13 entrants.
• U.S. Virgin Islands hurdler Eddie Lovett also missed out on qualifying for the men’s 110-meter hurdles final by finishing last in his preliminary race in 14.26 seconds.
He missed out on earning the last qualifying spot for the final by just 0.03 seconds, finishing just behind Cuba’s Yovany Canuet, who ran 14.24 seconds in the prelim.
Elsewhere at the 2023 CAC Games:
Archery: St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour advanced to the quarterfinals in the men’s recurve division after winning his first two elimination-round matches Tuesday.
The 21-year-old D’Amour, currently No. 6 in the latest World Archery rankings, rallied from a two-set deficit to beat Martinique’s Christel Denis Nicolas 6-4 (26-27, 27-28, 28-25, 29-23, 30-24) in the first round.
He then downed Puerto Rico’s Angel David Gonzalez Reyes 6-2 (29-27, 27-28, 29-28, 29-26) in the Round of 16 to move into the final eight.
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ other entry, six-time Winter Olympian Anne Abernathy, lost in her elimination round opener to Cuba’s Yailin Paredes 6-0 (21-16, 27-24, 28-23).
Men’s Basketball: The USVI’s senior men’s national team finished seventh in the eight-team field after losing to host-team El Salvador 66-60 in Tuesday’s consolation round game.
Miguel Arnold scored 15 points to lead four players in double figures for the USVI. Ivan Aska added 14 points and 13 rebounds, Shaquan Jules also had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Earl Baker Jr. finished with 10 points.
Cameron Laird had a game-high 18 points for El Salvador, with Ernesto Rodriguez adding 17 points, Brayan Garcia had 13 points and Roberto Martinez had 11 points.
Fencing: The USVI’s second entry, Susana Fornaris, made it through two elimination rounds before being knocked out of the women’s individual epee division Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Fornaris finished 3-2 in group play, with wins over Panama’s Alessandra Valeria Aicardi Gonzalez (5-4), El Salvador’s Patricia Soto (5-2) and Nicaragua’s Amelia Garcia (5-1); and losses to Venezuela’s Lizze Asis (5-2) and Violeta Ramirez of the Dominican Republic (5-3).
In the Round of 16 eliminations, Fornaris opened with a 15-13 victory over Venezuela’s Eliana Lugo, only to lose to Colombia’s Carmen Andrea Correa Santa in the quarterfinals 15-5.
Coming up
• In archery, D’Amour will face Cuba’s Javier Alejandro Vega Valle in today’s quarterfinal match.
Valle, ranked 200th in the world, is one of three Cuban archers in the quarterfinals — in fact, the winner of the D’Amour-Valle match faces either Cuban archers Juan Jose Santiesetban Cruz or Hugo Franco in the semifinals Thursday.
• In track and field, five Virgin Islands athletes will be in action, three of those contending for medals: Ericksen in the women’s 100-meter hurdles final, while Tortola’s Djimon will attempt to add another medal in the men’s discus, along with younger brother Diamante.
Also competing are BVI sprinters Jaleel Croal in the men’s 200-meter dash prelims, and Beyonce Defreitas in the women’s 200-meter dash prelims.