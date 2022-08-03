The Virgin Islands Under-15 Stars rolled through the field over the weekend to win the “We Got Game” youth baseball tournament, which concluded Sunday at the D.C. Canegata Recreation Complex on St. Croix.

The V.I. U-15 Stars, comprised of players from both St. Croix and St. Thomas, went 5-0 over the four-day tournament, sponsored by the Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department and Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities (RBI) program.