The Virgin Islands Under-15 Stars rolled through the field over the weekend to win the “We Got Game” youth baseball tournament, which concluded Sunday at the D.C. Canegata Recreation Complex on St. Croix.
The V.I. U-15 Stars, comprised of players from both St. Croix and St. Thomas, went 5-0 over the four-day tournament, sponsored by the Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department and Major League Baseball’s Reviving Baseball in the Inner Cities (RBI) program.
Also playing in the tournament were the V.I. Under-14 Stars, St. Croix’s Virgin Islands Honor and Atlanta’s Dekalb Lions.
The 15-U Stars opened play Thursday, July 28, with a 14-4 victory over V.I. Honor.
The 15-U Stars followed that with wins over the Dekalb Lions 14-6 on Friday, July 29; and the 14-U Stars 11-4 and V.I. Honor again (by a 18-7 score) on Saturday.
The 15-U Stars then clinched the title with a 17-5 victory over the Lions on Sunday.
Two 15-U Stars players earned individual awards. K’imani Thomas was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player, as well as earning its Top Hitter Award, while Nykori Lewis was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player as well as getting the Top Pitcher Award.
Other award winners were Najii Hospedales of the V.I. 14-U Stars, who was named the Best Defensive Player; and Jay Burns of the Dekalb Lions, who received the tournament’s Sportsmanship Award recipient.
Making up the V.I. 15-U Stars squad were Thomas, Lewis, Nehkai Nibbs, Renaldo Corcino, Nykori Lewis, Jahi Garcia, Devonte Freeman, Dequan Duncan, Kineil Stevens, Ajai Larcheveaux, Delani Simon, Derek Morales, Tyrone Lake and Lydale Brathwaite.
The V.I. 15-U Stars’ head coach was Kiba-I Martin, and assistant coaches were Roderick Moorehead and Michael Martin.