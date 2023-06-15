St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club opened play Wednesday at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls’ Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-14 girls squad went 0-x in pool play in the 14 Classic division at the AAU Junior Nationals, being played at Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center.
Island Mixx opened with a 2-0 loss to Florida’s Lake Nona 14 Tycee (25-11, 25-15), then fell to Georgia’s Ace VBC 14s 2-0 (25-11, 25-20). Island Mixx ended its opening day with a x-x loss to Kansas’ K.C. Ignite Volleyball Club (25-7, 25-6).
K.C. Ignite Volleyball Club led its pool at 3-0, with Lake Nona 14 Tycee second at 2-1 and Ace VBC 14s at 1-2.
Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls have two matches on their schedule for today, in a different pool and against different opponents – against South Carolina’s TFSC 14 Phoenix at 2:30 p.m. and Georgia’s Tsunami 14s Shakinah at 4:30 p.m.
Making up Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls team are Anjolie Alvalle, Skianna Bougounear, Re’Ni-Yah Donastorg, Katherine Godfrey, Kayla Jacinto, Nadjah Jn Phillip, Maleeqa Lett, Kiera McNally, Mackenna Morales, Aaliyah Paul, Alexes Richardson and Taylor Spillane. The head coach is Myriam Rodney, with the assistant coach Megan Godfrey.
Island Mixx V.C.’s U-14 girls are among eight teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club that will play in the AAU Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the next month.
The remaining Island Mixx V.C. teams open competition in the coming weeks. The club’s under-15 and under-18 girls teams have tournament play from June 18-21, the under-13 girls squad plays from June 22-25, and the under-16 and under-17 girls play from June 26-29. Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the AAU Junior Nationals from July 1-4.