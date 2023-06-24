It was an all-U.S. Virgin Islands matchup Friday night at the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2023 Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando, Fla.
In the end, it was St. Croix’s High Impact Volleyball Club coming away with its first win of the tournament, beating St. Thomas’ Island Mixx Volleyball Club in three sets at the Orange County Convention Center.
Both playing in the 13 Classic division at the Junior Nationals, High Impact V.C. won a third-set tiebreaker to defeat Island Mixx V.C. 25-17, 21-25, 15-10 for its first win in the tournament.
Before Friday night’s matchup between the two USVI teams, neither side had posted a win over two days of group play at the Junior Nationals.
High Impact V.C. 13s went into its final match Friday having lost 2-0 to 305 VBC 13s Cesar (25-18, 25-9), Mizuni M1 13s (25-10, 25-10) and MN North 13s Navy (25-9, 25-12).
Same for Island Mixx V.C. 13s, which also had three straight 2-0 defeats – against MN North 13s Navy (25-10, 25-7), 305 VBC 13s Cesar (25-12, 25-7) and Mizuno M1 13s (25-7, 25-6).
Both High Impact V.C. and Island Mixx V.C. will continue in consolation round play today, with consolation elimination rounds Sunday.
Making up the High Impact V.C. team are Kayloe Berkitt, Victoria Crawford, Estrellita Crispin, Anaiya Cruz, Rzyra Denbow, Shaila Greenidge, Pauline Haynes, J’Nique Richardson, Faith Sextius, Shaliiah Simmonds, Aryanna Tutein and Tsumia Tutein. The head coach is Juliseaa Thomas, with assistant coaches Sheryl Finch and Tiy Gonzalez.
Making up the Island Mixx V.C. team are Laila Danet, Athany Harrigan, Aaliyah Howard, Jasmine Kling, Chelsea Leonce, Maleeqa Lett, Riley Moskowitz, Rejanae Richardson, Arielle Shackell, Mogan Tolud and Leah Vigilant. The head coach is Carissa Braithwaite, and the assistant coaches are Mark Daniel and Michael Holt.
Island Mixx V.C. has three more teams from St. Thomas’ In The Zone Athletic Club set to play in the Junior Nationals, covering both the girls and boys divisions, over the coming weeks.
Island Mixx V.C.’s under-16 and under-17 girls play beginning Monday, June 26, through Thursday, June 29, while Island Mixx V.C.’s two boys teams play in the Junior Nationals from July 1-4.