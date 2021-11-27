ST. THOMAS — Vanderbilt’s defense is no joke, as No. 9 Arizona and now three-time Paradise Jam champ Rutgers have learned.
The Commodores put on another defensive display Friday, beating the Scarlet Knights 51-40 in an Island Division game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Brinae Alexander — who turned 22 on Friday — scored a game-high 11 points and Jordyn Cambridge added 10 points for Vanderbilt (4-3), which scored just enough points to take advantage of its defense.
Jailyn Mason had nine points to lead Rutgers (4-3), which lost its second straight game in the Paradise Jam with its worst offensive performance in nearly five years.
Turning point
This one was over early, as the Commodores opened the first quarter with seven straight points and their defense held the Scarlet Knights to a record-low eight points in the first half.
Rutgers’ offense was more respectable in the second half, especially in the fourth quarter when the Scarlet Knights outscored Vanderbilt 18-9.
However, the Commodores had built as much as a 22-point lead early in the third, going up 33-11 on Cambridge’s 3-pointer with 7 minutes, 10 seconds remaining. Vanderbilt would go out of the quarter ahead 40-20 — too much of a margin for Rutgers to make up.
Key players
Brinae Alexander, Vanderbilt: The 5-foot-10 senior had her mother, younger sister and grandparents in the stands to watch Friday’s game. She didn’t disappoint, making 4 of 10 shots (including 1 for 5 on 3-pointers) and 2 of 4 free throws. She also had two assists.
Jailyn Mason, Rutgers: The 5-9 grad transfer — she spent four years at Arkansas — had her best scoring game of the season. She made 4 of 9 from the field (1 of 6 on 3-pointers) and pulled in three rebounds, but she also turned the ball over five times.
Observations
• Friday’s performance by the Scarlet Knights was their lowest-scoring game since putting up 32 points in a 36-point loss to Duke on Dec. 1, 2016, in Durham, N.C. The eight-point first half also bested the program record of 11, also set in the loss to the Blue Devils.
• Vanderbilt’s defense held Rutgers to just 17.6% shooting over the first two quarters, making only 3 of 17 from the field in building a 26-8 lead. That included an 0-for-10 effort on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, the Commodores make 11 of 28 shots (42.3%), including 2 of 8 3-pointers.
• Vanderbilt finished the game making 19 of 49 shots (38.8%), including 5 of 16 3-pointers, and 8 of 15 free throws. The Scarlet Knights shot 31.8% (14 of 44) from the field and 8 of 13 on free throws, and were 4 of 26 on 3-pointers — and that’s after missing their first 16 attempts before sinking their first.
• Rutgers actually finished with more rebounds than Vanderbilt — but only just, with a 33-31 advantage. However, the Commodores had more offensive rebounds (12-10).
Did you know?
That Vanderbilt has a connection to the U.S. Virgin Islands? St. Croix native Kristene Kelly is the university’s deputy athletics director for internal affairs, as well as its senior women’s administrator and Title IX liaison.
Up next
Vanderbilt closes out its time in the Paradise Jam by facing DePaul at 2 p.m. today; meanwhile, Arizona wraps up the Island Division by taking on Rutgers at 4:15 p.m. today.