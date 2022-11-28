ST. THOMAS — Virginia Commonwealth’s women’s basketball team came into the Paradise Jam tournament riding a three-game losing streak.

However, the Rams left the U.S. Virgin Islands winners, the last a 75-67 Island Division victory over Wisconsin on Saturday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.

