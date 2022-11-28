ST. THOMAS — Virginia Commonwealth’s women’s basketball team came into the Paradise Jam tournament riding a three-game losing streak.
However, the Rams left the U.S. Virgin Islands winners, the last a 75-67 Island Division victory over Wisconsin on Saturday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Sarah Te-Biasu had another big game for VCU, scoring 23 points to lead two other players in double figures as the Rams won two out of three games at the Paradise Jam.
Janika Griffith-Wallace added 13 points and Jennifer Ezeh had 10 points for Virginia Commonwealth (3-4), which overcame a slow start in the first quarter to take a win over the Big Ten program in their first meeting.
Julie Pospisilova scored a game-high 27 points for the Badgers (3-5), who lost all three of their Island Division games and leave the USVI on a four-game losing streak.
Maty Wilke added 17 points for Wisconsin, with Brooke Schramek scoring 11 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
Behind Pospisilova’s 11 first-quarter points, the Badgers raced out to a 10-point lead by the midway points of the quarter, and were leading 21-10 by the end of the period.
However, the Rams came out storming in the second quarter, scoring 13 unanswered points over the first 5½ minutes to take the lead and make it a different game.
Mary-Anna Asare layup with 6:42 left tied the game at 21-all; nearly two minutes later, Te-Biasu capped the run with a layup to put VCU ahead for the first time.
That also set up a run in which the lead changed hands again — Wisconsin went up 27-25 on Williams’ layup with three minutes left — and was tied three times before Keowa Walters’ layup with 2:16 left put the Rams ahead to stay.
Virginia Commonwealth went on to lead 36-33 at the half, and extend its lead to as many as 15 points, going up 64-49 on Anisja Harris’ layup with 6:52 left. The Badgers would pull no closer than six points the rest of the game.
Sarah Te-Biasu, Virginia Commonwealth: The 5-foot-5 guard had her second straight 20-point game a day after putting up 25 in a loss to Georgia. While she didn’t shoot that well — 8 of 19 from the field, 1 of 7 on 3-pointers — she was 6 of 6 on free throws, and led with five steals.
Julie Pospisilova, Wisconsin: The 6-foot senior, a native of the Czech Republic, came a point away from tying her career high. She was 9 of 14 from the field — including a game-best 5 of 8 on 3-pointers — and 4 of 5 on free throws. She also had six rebounds and five assists, but made seven turnovers, also a game high.
• VCU and Wisconsin had near-identical shooting numbers Saturday — the Rams made 24 of 54 from the field (44.4%), the Badgers 24 of 53 (45.3%). The differences came on 3-pointers and free throws. Wisconsin made 10 of 23 on 3s to VCU’s 2 of 14, but the Rams were 25 of 29 on free throws to the Badgers’ 9 of 11.
• VCU also got a big boost from its defense, which forced Wisconsin into 23 turnovers (14 coming off steals). That led to an astounding 33 points for the Rams, while the Badgers managed just nine points off 11 VCU turnovers.
Wisconsin hosts Florida State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge series on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Madison, Wis.; that same day, Virginia Commonwealth hosts in-state rival James Madison in Richmond, Va.
— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.