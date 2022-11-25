ST. THOMAS — Virginia Commonwealth’s women’s basketball team traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands mired in an early season losing streak.
But the Rams snapped out of their funk on the opening day of the Paradise Jam, overcoming a late Seton Hall rally to win 62-61 Thursday in their Island Division opener at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Mary-Anna Asara drove the baseline for a layup with 3.7 seconds left to put VCU ahead; the Rams then saw the Pirates’ Sidney Cooks bounce a 10-foot jumper off the rim in the final second to snap a three-game losing streak.
Sarah Te-Biasu scored 14 points, Asare finished with 11 points and Samantha Robinson had 10 points and eight rebounds for the Rams (2-3), who won for the first time since beating Lafayette 65-42 in their season opener Nov. 7.
Lauren Park-Lane scored a game-high 16 points for Seton Hall (2-3), while Cooks and Sha’Lynn Hagans finished with 14 points each. Hagans also had seven rebounds.
The Pirates — making their first appearance at the Paradise Jam — had the lead early, going up 17-14 at the end of the first quarter on Hagans’ 3-pointer at the buzzer.
But Virginia Commonwealth appeared to take command in the second quarter, outscoring Seton Hall 21-9 in the period for a 35-26 lead at the half — a lead that would increase to 12 points, 42-30, on Hagans’ second-chance layup with 5 minutes, 12 seconds in the third quarter.
However, the Pirates didn’t let things get out of hand, closing to 47-39 by the end of the quarter, then making a serious run in the final four minutes of the game.
Seton Hall cut VCU’s lead to one point, 60-59, on Jala Jordan’s 3-pointers from the corner with 53 seconds left; 30 seconds later (and after a Rams turnover), Park-Lane hit two free throws to put the Pirates ahead 61-60.
But with the shot clock off, the Rams had a shot, finding Asare driving along the baseline, with her layup with 3.7 seconds left giving VCU the lead back for good.
Mary-Anna Asare, Virginia Commonwealth: The 5-foot-7 freshman guard equaled her career high (set against Lafayette), and did it with her game-winning layup. She made 5 of 10 from the field and also had three rebounds.
Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall: The 5-3 senior guard, a first-team All-Big East pick last season, bounced back from a nine-point effort against Columbia last week with her fourth double-digit game. But it wasn’t one of her best game — 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 of 3 on 3s. But she did make 8 of 10 free throws, and add seven assists and two steals.
• Seton Hall was struggling with its shot over the first three quarters, making 16 of 48 from the field (33.3%), including 4 of 12 3-pointers, to VCU’s 20 of 43 (46.5%) and 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. But both teams were lights-out in the fourth quarter – the Rams made 7 of 13 from the field (53.8%), while the Pirates were 7 of 11 (63.6%). For the game, VCU finished at 48.2% (27 of 56), Seton Hall 39.0% (23 of 59).
• One thing that kept the Pirates in the game was their free throw shooting — they made 10 of 14, while the Rams were just 5 of 6.
• Seton Hall’s defense also helped, forcing Virginia Commonwealth into 22 turnovers. That led to 22 points for the Pirates.
Seton Hall takes on Wisconsin at 2 p.m. today in the Island Division’s second day of play, while Virginia Commonwealth faces undefeated Georgia at 4:15 p.m. today.