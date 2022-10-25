The USVI Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold the Virgin Islands/Puerto Rico Junior Classic baseball exhibition this weekend on St. Croix.
The exhibition begins Thursday from 4:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Renhold Jackson Sports Complex in Estate Whim, then moves to the D.C. Canegata Recreation Complex on Friday from 4:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., where a “Virgin Islands vs. Puerto Rico Old Timers” 50-and-over women’s softball game will be played. The event concludes Saturday at the Pedro Cruz Ball Park from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.