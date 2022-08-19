The Virgin Islands Archery Federation has scheduled a pair of instructional events for both children and adults this weekend on St. Thomas.

The VISF will hold “Youth Archery Day” beginning at 4:30 p.m. today for beginning archers from ages 10-20, an “Archery Open House” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday for both adults and families to learn about the sport, an archery equipment and maintenance course at 2 p.m. Saturday and individualized instruction at 5 p.m. Saturday.