The Virgin Islands Archery Federation has scheduled a pair of instructional events for both children and adults this weekend on St. Thomas.
The VISF will hold “Youth Archery Day” beginning at 4:30 p.m. today for beginning archers from ages 10-20, an “Archery Open House” beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday for both adults and families to learn about the sport, an archery equipment and maintenance course at 2 p.m. Saturday and individualized instruction at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Both events will be held at the VIAF archery range behind Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School in Bovoni, St. Thomas.
All of the courses will be led by VIAF coaches Tatyana Muntyan and Mike Gerard. Muntyan is a former Ukranian National Team archer who competed in the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, while Gerard is a former collegiate and national champion who co-authored the book “The Archery Drill Book.”
Equipment will be provided free of charge at all of the training events, and participants are required to wear closed-toe shoes and encouraged to bring their own water.