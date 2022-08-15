Edniesha Curry never set out to be a trailblazer when she first moved into coaching after a playing career that covered both the WNBA and international professional basketball leagues.

But that’s where the 43-year-old Curry finds herself as one of the first female coaches to head up a men’s national team in international competition.

— Contact Sports Editor Bill Kiser at 340-714-9117, or email bkiser@dailynews.vi.