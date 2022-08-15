Edniesha Curry never set out to be a trailblazer when she first moved into coaching after a playing career that covered both the WNBA and international professional basketball leagues.
But that’s where the 43-year-old Curry finds herself as one of the first female coaches to head up a men’s national team in international competition.
On Sunday, the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation announced that it had hired Curry to be the head coach of the USVI Men’s National Team for the upcoming FIBA AmeriCup tournament, which begins Sept. 2 in Brazil.
“It is a big step — I’m excited for it, too,” Curry said Sunday in a telephone interview with The Daily News. “Understanding FIBA, since I played nine years overseas, I experienced the physicality and the rules, and understand the game is different in that form.”
The hiring makes Curry one of the few women to have coached a men’s basketball team at the international level. According to online resources, Brigitte Affidehome Tonon coached Benin’s men’s national team in the 2017 FIBA AfroBasket Qualifiers, and Australia’s Liz Mills coached Kenya’s men’s national team in the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket tournament last summer.
However, Curry hasn’t thought about the differences between coaching men and women in basketball — namely because there isn’t a difference.
“You know what, I always say that ‘basketball is basketball,’” Curry said. “If you’re a coach that can teach the game, lead the game and empower whether you’re coaching men or women, it really doesn’t matter.
“I’ve been coaching for six years now … I’ve coached men all over the world. If you’re a great teacher and someone that can instill and empower them, they’re going to listen to you. This is just at a different level. But teaching a 2-3 zone to women or men is the same.”
According to David Edole, the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation’s secretary general, the idea of bringing on Curry as the men’s national team’s head coach came from former St. Croix resident Jerome Tang, who won an NCAA Tournament championship as associate head coach at Baylor in 2021 before being hired as head coach at Kansas State in March 2022.
“It was Coach Tang,” Edole said. “He knows her, and he reached out asking if we had a spot available. I talked to the [VIBF’s executive board], and they said, ‘Let’s see.’ Then we talked to Donald Bough [the men’s national team coach for the AmeriCup Qualifiers]. He liked her, and that’s how she became the head coach.”
However, it wasn’t quite as easy as that, according to Curry — she first had to get her FIBA coaching license, then get clearance from USA Basketball, since she had no familial connections to the USVI.
That didn’t happen until this weekend, leading to Sunday’s announcement by the VIBF.
“We had been going back and forth for months,” Curry said.
What the VIBF has gotten in Curry is a coach that has experience at both the college and professional level, after a playing career in the WNBA (2003 with the Phoenix Mercury, 2005 with the Los Angeles Sparks) as well as playing overseas for women’s pro teams in Israel, Greece, Hungary and Poland.
“We did our due diligence,” Edole said. “We reached out to some people we know in college, and they spoke of her rather highly. We made a good hire.”
Curry’s first coaching job came in 2012 as an international development coach with Sports Skills Academy programs in Israel, China and Vietnam. In 2015, she earned her first coaching job stateside, as an assistant coach with the University of Maine’s women’s basketball team.
After a year away in the NBA’s Assistant Coaches Program, Curry returned to Maine in 2018 as an assistant coach with the Black Bears’ men’s team. She also began making inroads with the NBA, working in the Draft Combine and G League Showcase, serving as a guest coach with the San Antonio Spurs’ Summer League team in 2019 and assisted with the Minnesota Timberwolves’ pre-draft workouts.
Then Curry got her big break — being hired as an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2021-2022 season. That made her one of seven women assistant coaches in the league that season. She also coached the Trail Blazers’ squad that won the NBA Summer League title last month.
Now Curry’s taking the next step with the USVI Men’s National Team. She’s already been on the phone with the team’s assistant coaches and support staff, and has plans to call the players over the next few days.
Curry will get to meet them all in person during the team’s training camp in Brazil the week before the U.S. Virgin Islands — No. 57 in FIBA’s latest world rankings — opens the AmeriCup tourney against seventh-ranked Argentina on Sept. 3.
The USVI is one of 12 teams in this year’s AmeriCup, and is playing in Group B along with 19th-ranked Dominican Republic and 20th-ranked Puerto Rico.
The top two teams from each of the three groups, as well as the two highest-finishing third-place teams, advance to the elimination rounds beginning Sept. 8.
“I am excited about it,” Curry said. “It’s been fun preparing for it, organizing behind the scenes with the staff. I’m excited to again get an opportunity to get better as a coach. Anytime you get an opportunity to better yourself and grow as a coach, you should be excited. This is just another platform for me.”