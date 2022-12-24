The Virgin Islands Basketball Federation is looking for qualified coaches to work with the federation’s senior and junior programs for the upcoming regional and international tournament season.
To qualify to be a coach within the VIBF, candidates must:
X Have coached at least five years at the college, high school or club program level, and can provide documentation of experience and references.
X Must have a coaching license from both USA Basketball and the Federation Internationale de Basketball Amateur (FIBA, or the International Basketball Federation).
X Must have no conflicts of interest (as determined by the VIBF) with regards to their position of being a FIBA-certified coach.
X Must either be born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, or be the son/daughter of a USVI native.
Interested candidates also must submit a photocopy of a valid U.S. passport and color headshot, as well as undergo a background check and pay a $100 administration fee to the VIBF upon confirmation of a successful application submission.