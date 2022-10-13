The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national basketball team has had an unusual level of success compared to some much bigger countries, especially in FIBA’s bi-annual CentroBasket Women’s Championship.
But the USVI Women’s National Team won’t get a shot at a medal this year.
The Virgin Islands Basketball Federation informed its players and coaches in a release — dated for Monday, Oct. 10, but not released until Thursday — that “due to extenuating circumstances,” the VIBF’s executive board decided it would not send a team to next month’s CentroBasket tournament in Chihuahua, Mexico.
While the release did not say what the “extenuating circumstances” were, sources within the organization cited a lack of available funding as the reason the USVI Women’s National Team would stay home from a tournament that it had medaled in twice since 2017.
By not participating in the Centrobasket Women’s Championship, that also makes the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior women’s national team ineligible for several other upcoming FIBA-sanctioned tournaments — the 2023 Women’s AmeriCup, the 2023 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games and the 2023 Pan-American Games.
The release — signed by VIBF president Earl Baker — did say that “team ISV [the U.S. Virgin Islands] will have an opportunity to get back into the Continental Cup picture with the Caribbean Basketball Championships slated to be played in 2023.”
Messages left for both Baker and David Edole, the VIBF’s secretary general, by phone and text were not returned. When contacted, the organization’s two vice presidents — Dean Adams, who represents the St. Thomas-St. John district, and Donald Bough, the VP of the St. Croix district — did not wish to comment, deferring to Baker.
But the USVI Women’s National Team’s players and coaches — some of whom had just received the release when contacted by The Daily News — weren’t as reluctant.
“I don’t even know at this point what to say,” said a nearly-speechless Lanese Bough, who has played on the senior women’s national team since 2010. “I’ll see what’s behind all this; at this point, I feel like it’s the same story over and over.
“Wow … I guess at this point, all of the money went to the men’s team.”
In that regard, Bough isn’t far off, with the USVI Men’s National Team playing in two tournaments over the past 12 months. The VIBF sent the team to the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Recief, Brazil, in early September; before that, to the Dominican Republic — with two games on St. Thomas — for group play games in the FIBA Basketball World Cup Americas Qualifiers, held late November 2021, late February 2022 and early July 2022.
Yet among the teams under the V.I. Basketball Federation’s umbrella, it’s been the senior women’s national team that’s had the most success.
The USVI women are currently No. 38 in FIBA’s latest world rankings, which were updated Oct. 1, and ninth among the Americas. The USVI men’s team is currently ranked 56th in the world and 12th in the Americas.
That’s coming from a territory whose population was listed as 87,146 as of 2020 in the latest U.S. Census figures — down from 106,405 in 2010.
But that’s little consolation to St. Croix native and Georgetown University women’s assistant coach Tajama Abraham Ngongba, who took over as the USVI Women’s National Team’s head coach last year.
Just a month after being named head coach, Ngongba led the team to a silver medal in the 2021 CentroBasket tournament in San Salvador, El Salvador. The USVI also claimed the gold medal in the 2017 tournament, held on St. Thomas.
“I was almost 95% certain this was for financial reasons,” after she read the release, Ngongba said. “There were a lot of cutbacks the last time I was down there — y’know, we don’t have the money for this, we don’t have the money for that, so give us a little grace. I’m waiting to talk to Mr. Baker, but I’m almost certain that’s the reason why.
“It is definitely disappointing, and my heart goes out to the players that I know take a lot of pride in competing for the V.I. But I know sometimes when your hands are just tied … there’s just a lot of emotions about this right now.”