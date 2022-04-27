The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club has moved its annual Dolphin Derby tournament up a day and back a month for the 2022 event, which will be held on Saturday, May 14, club officials announced Tuesday.
The top prize — $20,000 — will go to the angler that lands a dolphin (mahi-mahi) weighing 55 pounds or more. Other prizes will go to the anglers catching the three largest dolphin by weight, as well as to the best female and junior (age 15-under) anglers, as well as to the Best Boat, as determined by the total weight of dolphin caught.
“We’ve moved the tournament to Saturday, so anglers don’t have to worry about getting up and going to work the next day,” Karl Gartner, the Dolphin Derby’s co-director (with Kevin Haddox), said in a prepared release. “Plus, we’ve pushed the date to May. The last few years the bite has run a little later in the season, so we hope we’re lucky this year.”
Boats can register online on the WIGFC’s website at www.vigfc.com. The signup fee is $300 per boat through May 7, then goes up to $350 per boat on May 8. The entry fee covers up to four rods, with extra rods $50 each.
The tournament’s captain’s meeting will be held on Friday, May 13, starting at 7 p.m., at the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s offices in Red Hook, St. Thomas.
On the day of the tournament, lines can go in the water at 6:30 a.m. All boats must report to the St. Thomas Yacht Club by 4 p.m. for weigh in. The tournament’s awards ceremony will be held at the yacht club beginning at 5 p.m.
Last year’s tournament was won by St. John angler Francis Smookler, who landed a 39.5-pound dolphin. Smookler was fishing aboard the St. John-based 42-foot Liberty “Just Fish” with Captain Joshua Bourg at the helm.
For more information, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com, or visit www.vigfc.com.