The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s annual Dolphin Derby tournament, postponed from mid-May due to weather and rough seas, has been rescheduled for Saturday.
Tournament organizers also reset the registration dates, with the entry fee $350. The fee covers up to four rods, with additional rods $50 each. The boat limit is six rods.
The captain’s meeting is scheduled for Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s headquarters in Red Hook, St. Thomas.
On the day of the tournament, lines can go in the water at 6:30 a.m. All boats must report to the St. Thomas Yacht Club by 4 p.m. for weigh in. The tournament’s awards ceremony will be held at the yacht club beginning at 5 p.m.
The top prize — $20,000 — will go to the angler that lands a dolphin (mahi-mahi) weighing 55 pounds or more. Other prizes will go to the anglers catching the three largest dolphin by weight, as well as to the best female and junior (age 15-under) anglers, as well as to the Best Boat, as determined by the total weight of dolphin caught.
Last year’s tournament was won by St. John angler Francis Smookler, who landed a 39.5-pound dolphin. Smookler was fishing aboard the St. John-based 42-foot Liberty “Just Fish” with Captain Joshua Bourg at the helm.
For more information, call 340-775-9144, email usvigfc@gmail.com, or visit www.vigfc.com.