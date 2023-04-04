Entries are now being accepted for the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee’s annual fundraising golf tournament in early June on St. Croix.
The tournament is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, at The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort course. The four-player scramble format will tee off at 9 a.m.
This year’s fundraising tournament is themed “Scramble to San Salvador,” as proceeds from the event will go towards funding athletes competing in the 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games, set for June 23-July 8 in San Salvador, El Salvador.
The entry fee is $125 per player and $500 for a four-person team. Individuals and teams can register by texting 340-712-2144.
Corporate sponsorship packages are also available for the tournament. For more details, call 340-998-6424 or email NOC@VirginIslandsOlympics.org.