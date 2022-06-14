Four teams came away with prizes from the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee’s golf tournament, held Sunday at the Carambola Golf Course on St. Croix.
The Great Lakes Insurance team from St. Thomas took first place gross score. Team members (pictured at left) were Nevin Phillips, Bill Collins, Nil Hahnfeld and Sam Graci.
Three awards were given out in the net score division. The VIOC Executive Team of Angel Morales, John Abramson, Eszart Winter and Andrea Abramson took first place; the Tourism Department team of Joseph Boschulte, Hugo Hodge, Derek Smith and Vince Roberts was second; and the NAPA Ladies team of Linda Condon, Ginny Angus, Diane Burns and Rikki Nelthropp finished third.