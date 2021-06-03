Ever since she took up the game of golf, Alexandra Swayne dreamed of playing in the U.S. Women’s Open.
But it’s now only just sinking in — less that 24 hours before the start of the 76th annual tournament opens — that the St. Thomas resident is about to achieve her goal. “A little bit,” said the 21-year-old Swayne, a rising senior on Clemson’s women’s golf team. “I feel like that first time I’m on the tee box, it definitely will then. I’m just trying to prepare for that, honestly.”
Swayne will tee off today in her first U.S. Women’s Open, being held on The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco. She will open on the 9th green at 2:42 p.m. Pacific Time (5:42 p.m. Atlantic) along with playing partners Isabella McCauley, a 17-year-old amateur from Inver Grove Heights, Minn.; and Japanese pro Natsuma Nakanishi.
“It’s going to be a long afternoon, but it’s nothing I’m not prepared for,” Swayne said.
That’s because Swayne has been preparing for this — well, ever since she was a pre-teen.
She took up the game at age 11 when her family moved to a golf course community in Ohio, playing the game with her father Chuck, a real estate developer who played on the pro tennis tours in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
By the time she hit eighth grade, Swayne had already determined she was going to make golf her career — and play in the U.S. Women’s Open.
“That’s kind of late for most golfers,” she said. “Most golfers start preparing or choosing they want to do this for the rest of their lives when they’re quite young. But I started very late.”
Still, it didn’t take long for Swayne to become the state’s top-ranked junior golfer, and one of the nation’s best as well. As a senior, she was ranked 52nd in the nation by GolfWeek, and 14th in her graduating class.
That attracted the attention of a number of college programs — South Carolina, Furman, Kentucky “and a couple other [Southeastern Conference] schools,” she said in an earlier interview — before signing with Clemson.
However, playing on an NCAA Division I college golf team brought on its own challenge —namely, when Swayne could attempt to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open.
Her freshman year, exams got in the way of playing in one of the 16 nationwide qualifying tournaments; as a sophomore, it was the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the entire tournament. This year, Clemson’s final exams came just before the nearest qualifying tournament to Swayne, at Atlanta’s Druid Hills Golf Club on May 3-5.
Swayne wound up finishing second in the 36-hole qualifier — which was delayed a day due to weather conditions — with a 3-under-par 141. She finished five shots behind qualifier winner Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain (who shot 8-under 136) and one stroke ahead of Taiwan’s Jo Hua Hung (2-under 142).
All that remained was Swayne packing her bags for California. She arrived late last week, and has already played 36 holes on the course, and planned on playing nine more Wednesday. “The rough is thick, and the greens are going to speed up,” said Swayne, who will have her coach, Brian Arlinghaus, serving as her caddy this week.
“You just don’t want to be past that hole. As long as you’re in the fairway, you’re going to be fine, you really will. That’s how every U.S. Open should be, to be fair.”
And Swayne isn’t expecting her nerves to get the best of her this weekend. “No, I know I belong, but I can only imagine how that first hole is going to be, so I’m just mentally preparing for that,” Swayne said.
“I’ve practiced putting myself in tough situations, nervous situations. You just focus on your breathing, and making sure that you are doing you, essentially.”
This won’t be Swayne’s first pro tournament — she was in a Symetra Tour event (the LPGA’s developmental tour) in 2018 — but this is, after all, the U.S. Women’s Open.
“I’m just trying to treat this as just another tournament, not a U.S. Open,” Swayne said “But this is what I want to do. If I’m here doing it before I’m actually doing it professionally, I’m obviously very delighted.”