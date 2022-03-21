The Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will have a Virgin Islands flavor, as two teams with players from the territory advanced out of the second round with wins Sunday.
In the women’s field, South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston had her 26th consecutive double-double – barely – as the top-ranked and No. 1-seeded Gamecocks beat Miami 49-33 in Columbia, S.C. Boston finished with 10 points and 16 rebounds, but didn’t break double digits in scoring until making a pair of free throws with 1 minute, 19 seconds remaining in the game.
In the men’s field, Houston forward and St. Thomas native J’Wan Roberts helped the fifth-seeded Cougars advance to the round of 16 for the third straight season with a 68-53 victory over fourth-seeded Illinois in Pittsburgh. Roberts, a 6-foot-7 reserve, went scoreless on 0-for-1 shooting, but had five rebounds and a team-best two blocked shots.
-- Bill Kiser