Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the British Virgin Islands and elsewhere, the Virgin Islands Softball-Baseball Association’s executive board announced Thursday night that it was putting the remaining games in its Legacy Softball Tournament on hold until Jan. 27.
Four (and possibly five) games remain in the tournament, which is down to its elimination rounds. The revised schedule will be released soon.
Five teams — Lock & Loaded, Rookies, Game Changers, Meds & Co. and Mix — are still in contention for the tournament title. Four teams — Avengers, Shiners Stars, Los Que Queden and The Villagers — have been eliminated.
Dec. 14 Results
Lock & Loaded 13, Mix 2: Winning pitcher Javlyn Frett threw a one-hitter with two strikeouts as Lock & Loaded took advantage of three Mix errors to win.
A.J. Collins went 2 for 2, including a triple, with two runs scored and three RBIs for Lock & Loaded. Nikos Penn also had two hits, both triples, drove in four runs and scored a run, Devon Bedford also tripled and scored three runs.
Rhodni Skelton was the losing pitcher for Mix, with Allen “Woodrow” Smith getting the team’s only hit.
Dec. 16 Results
Game Changers 16, Meds & Co. 4: Game Changers pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of eight errors by Meds & Co. fielders to win.
Jamal “Lefty” Allen went 3 for 3 with two doubles and a home run, driving in three runs and scoring three runs for Game Changers. Denecia Hodge had two hits with three RBIs and three runs scored, and K’Jari Thomas had two hits and two RBIs and a run scored.
Jay Robles, Ramos Hatchett and Julio McKelly all belted home runs for Meds & Co., with Robles driving in two runs and Hatchell and McKelly getting one RBI each.
Jed Thomas was the winning pitcher for Game Changers, while Ron Hatchett took the loss for Meds & Co.
Rookies 24, Avengers 0: Winning pitcher Jayque Hopkins threw a two-hit shutout, while the Rookies pounded the Avengers for 23 hits in getting the win.
Hopkins also went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs scored for the Rookies. Kennard Dawson went 4 for 4 with two home runs, seven RBIs and three runs scored.
Three others — Akira Phillip, Giansy Rabsett and Claury Scatliffe — also went 3 for 3 for the Rookies, with Phillip getting two RBIs and scoring three runs, Rabsett had three RBIs and two runs scored, and Scatliffe had two RBIs and three runs scored. J’Quann Smith had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice.
Alvin Washington took the loss for the Avengers, which got one hit each from Kimesha Adams and Selwyn Dawson.
Lock & Loaded 7, Game Changers 0: Winning pitcher Nicos Penn threw a three-hit shutout with five strikeouts as Lock & Loaded blanked Game Changers.
Penn also had an inside-the-park home run and drove in two runs for Lock & Loaded, which had four hits total. A.J. Collins had a triple with three RBIs and a run scored, Almando Richards had a triple with a run scored, and Makeda Fahie had a double and scored a run.
Jamal Allen took the loss and struck out two for Game Changers. Kaynesha Stoutt, Jamarli James and Andrew Stoutt had one hit each.
Dec. 20 Results
Rookies 15, Shiners Stars 0: Winning pitcher Jayque Hopkins struck out two and threw a one-hit shutout, while the Rookies took advantage of seven Shiners Stars errors to win.
Hopkins also went 2 for 2, including a triple, drove in a run and scored twice for the Rookies. Giansy Rabsatt had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs and three runs scored, J’Quann Smith belted a home run with three RBIs and two runs scored, and Kennard Dawson had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice.
Kennie Thompson was the losing pitcher for Shiners Stars, while Akeem Hendrickson had the team’s lone hit.
The Villagers 7, Los Que Queden 0: The Villagers won due to a forfeit by Los Que Queden.
Rookies 22, The Villagers 2: The Rookies had another big offensive game, pounding The Villagers for 21 hits — its second straight win with 20 or more hits.
Shamouri Robinson went 4 for 4, including an inside-the-park home run, with two RBIs and four runs scored for the Rookies. Giansy Rabsatt went 3 for 3, including a triple, had four RBIs and three runs scored; and Demoi Hodge — the winning pitcher for the Rookies — also had three hits, including a home run and a triple, with three RBIs and three runs scored.
J’Quann Smith had a home run and a triple, with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Fernando Cedeno had two hits with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Lionel Hodge Sr. was the losing pitcher for The Villagers, with three strikeouts. He also had one of the team’s three hits, driving in a run. Sirron Scatlitte and Eli Nibbs also had one hit each.