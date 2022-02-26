The results from Thursday night’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League. All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Port Authority-Sibs 15, The Life Savers 9: Port Authority-Sibs pounded The Life Savers for 22 hits and took a big lead in the first inning en route to Thursday’s win in its league opener.
Kyle Lamotta earned the win for Port Authority-Sibs (1-0), scattering 15 hits and walking one over 6 2/3rd innings, with three strikeouts.
Juan Gil went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Port Authority-Sibs. Joe Sibilly Jr. had three hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice. Jeremy Charleswewll also had three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Deshaun Hewitt had two hits, including a home run, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Bryan Pittman took the loss for The Life Savers (0-1), giving up 22 hits and walking five in six innings, with three strikeouts.
Pittman also had two hits and drove in a run. Sekeem Lewis also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored once. Christopher Borgesen had two hits and three RBIs.
Sports, Parks and Recreation 17, Law and Order 1: Leroy Thomas Jr. threw a three-hitter while Sports, Parks and Recreation pounded out 19 hits to remain undefeated in the rule-shortened game.
Thomas took a shutout into the top of the fourth innings to get the win for Sports, Parks and Recreation (2-0). He gave up a walk and struck out three batters.
Kirk Thomas and Roberto Smalls both went 3 for 3 with three RBIs each for Sports, Parks and Recreation. Thomas scored three runs and Smalls two. Six others — Leon Martin Jr., Elston Rhymer Jr., Alanique Brathewaite, Shanese James, Leroy Thomas Jr. and Kiba Martin — had two hits each.
Cecil Farrell took the loss for Law and Order (0-1), giving up 17 hits and 12 earned runs over three innings, with three strikeouts.
Bruce Taylor had two hits, including a solo home run in the top of the fourth to score Law and Order’s lone run. Alex Dorsett had one hit.