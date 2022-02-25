The results from the opening games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League. All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Tuesday’s Results
Planning and Natural Resources 11, Lights Out 2: Athniel Thomas threw a shutout into the sixth inning as Planning and Natural Resources took advantage of Lights Out’s fielding problems in winning their season opener.
Thomas allowed just five hits and two unearned runs to get the win for Planning and Natural Resources (1-0). He also struck out four.
J’Wanni Austin had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs and three runs scored for Planning and Natural Resources. Jahmoi Percival also had two hits and two RBIs and two runs scored, and Vernon Jones had two hits, drove in a run and scored twidce.
Milton Francis Jr. took the loss for Lights Out (0-1), allowing six unearned runs off 10 hits, 11 errors and two walks in six innings, with one strikeout.
Vicente Donastorg drove in both Lights Out runs with a double in the top of the sixth, scoring Erika Portes-Mota and Kimmoleah Jones.
Hummerz 11, Education-Ritz Carlton 1: Roshawn Murrinane carried a shutout into the sixth inning as the Hummerz downed Education Department-Ritz Carlton in their league opener.
Murrinane went the distance for the Hummerz (1-0), scattering eight hits with four strikeouts to get the win.
Murrinane also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the Hummerz, which had nine hits total. Kareem Henley had a two-run home run, and Andre Peters and Derrick Bougounear scored two runs each.
Jamaal Miller took the loss for Education-Ritz Carlton (0-1), giving up eight unearned runs off six errors and two walks. He also struck out four in seven innings. Miller also went 2 for 2, and drove in Karon Hodge for Education-Ritz Carlton’s lone run.
Wednesday’s Results
Sports, Parks and Recreation 18, You’ve Been Served 5: Sports, Parks and Recreation won its season opener behind the hitting of Elston Rhymer Jr. and Leon Martin Jr.
Rhymer went 4 for 5 and hit for the cycle — a single, double, triple and a home run — while driving in seven runs and scoring twice. Martin also went 4 for 5, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Ty’Elle Jeppesen had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Sports, Parks and Recreation, with Kiba Martin getting two hits — including a home run — and Je’Ronn Simmonds adding two hits. Martin and Simmonds also drove in two runs and scored two runs each.
Richard Clendinen got the win for Sports, Parks and Recreation (1-0), giving up 10 hits and striking out two batters.
Dale Brathwaite took the loss for You’ve Been Served, allowing nine unearned runs off 18 hits, four walks and four errors. He also struck out one.
Fransua Estrada went 3 for 3 and scored a run for You’ve Been Served. Jemoi Christopher had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run, Te’Andre Thompson also had two hits and scored a run, and Kelani Luke drove in two runs with a home run.
Still Mo Fire 17, Wharfman 7: Still Mo Fire pulled away after giving up five runs in the top of the first inning to take a rule-shorted win over Wharfman in their season opener.
Marlon Richardson got the win for Still Mo Fire (1-0), allowing seven unearned runs off seven hits and eight errors, with one strikeout in six innings.
Deveron Leonard went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored for Still Mo Fire. Richardson had three hits and two RBIs, with three runs scored. Julio Hodge also had three hits with two RBIs and a run scored, and Jerald Gooding had three hits, four runs scored and an RBI.
Lucien Sylverter took the loss for Wharfman (0-1), allowing nine runs (only two of them earned) off eight hits and four walks in two innings.
Eric Bryan had two hits, two RBIs and scored a run for Wharfman. Jakoi Percival had a hit and two RBIs, and Kimoa Turnbull had a hit and drove in a run.
Upcoming games: Three games are scheduled for today at Emile Griffith Ball Park, beginning at 7 p.m. with a 15-minute warmup period between games.
Opening today’s schedule will be Office of Management and Budget vs. Education Department-Ritz Carlton. Following will be Lights Out (WAPA) vs. Hummerz (V.I. National Guard), and You’ve Been Served (Judiciary) vs. Planning and Natural Resources.