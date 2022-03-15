The results from Thursday’s and Friday’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League on St. Thomas.
All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Thursday’s Results
Planning and Natural Resources 20, The Life Savers 4: Two big innings — seven-run outbursts in the top of the second and third innings — allowed Planning and Natural Resources to pull away and win Thursday’s game against The Life Savers.
Kevin Matthews got the win pitching for Planning and Natural Resources, scattering four runs off five hits, two walks and seven errors over four innings, with one strikeout.
J’Wanni Austin had two hits with four RBIs and three runs scored for Planning and Natural Resources. Jahmoi Percival also had two hits and four RBIs with two runs scored, Geary Smith had two hits with three RBIs and three runs scored, Jed Elizee and Bianca Sibilly both connected for home runs.
Shannely Rogan had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice for The Life Savers. Nicole Osbourne also had a hit and drove in a run.
Sports, Parks and Recreation 13, Still Mo Fire 3: Sports, Parks and Recreation scored over the first four innings to win its rule-shortened game against Still Mo Fire.
Kirk Thomas got the win for Sports, Parks and Recreation, allowing three runs — all coming in the top of the fifth inning — off nine hits and two walks, with a strikeout.
Leon Martin Jr. belted a three-run home run and scored three runs for Sports, Parks and Recreation. Elston Rhymer Jr. had a hit with two RBIs and two runs scored, Alanique Brathwaite had a hit with three RBIs and a run scored, and Richard Clendinen had a hit and an RBI.
Levron Sarauw took the loss for Still Mo Fire, allowing 13 unearned runs off eight hits, three walks and nine errors.
Sarauw also had two hits with two RBIs for Still Mo Fire. David Hodge also had two hits with an RBI and a run scored, and Julio Hodge had two hits and scored a run.
Friday’s Results
Hummerz 11, Port Authority-Sibs 4: The Hummerz plated 10 runs over the first three innings en route to defeating Port Authority-Sibs.
Roshawn Murraine went the distance for the win for Hummerz, allowing four runs off 11 hits and five errors, with four strikeouts.
Shakoy Smith went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored for Hummerz. Murraine had two hits with two RBIs and a run scored, eight other players had one hit each and six players drove in runs.
Joe Sibilly took the loss for Port Authority-Sibs, allowing 11 runs off 12 hits, six walks and five errors, with two strikeouts.
Kyle Lamotta had two hits and an RBI for Port Authority-Sibs. Roneice Pharoh had a hit and drove in two runs, and Kai Smith had a hit and drove in a run.
You’ve Been Served 10, The Life Savers 7: You’ve Been Served held off a late rally by The Life Savers to win Friday’s game.
Dale Brathwaite got the win for You’ve Been Served, allowing seven runs off eight hits and three walks in six innings, with three strikeouts. Daniel Gayle got the save, striking out two and walking one in one inning.
Jemoi Christopher had two hits with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Kelani Luke added two hits and two RBIs and three runs scored for You’ve Been Served. Te’Andre Thompson added two runs scored.
LeQuan Gregory had two hits, including a home run, with two RBIs and two runs scored for The Life Savers. Sekeem Lewis belted a three-run home run, and Christopher Borgesen connected on a solo home run.
Wharfman 17, Law and Order 1: Three big innings were all that Wharfman needed to put away Law and Order in a rule-shortened game.
Sheldon Turnbull got the win for Wharfman, allowing an unearned run off three hits over four innings, with two strikeouts.
Turnbull also had two hits and three RBIs and three runs scored for Wharfman. Taj Thompson had two hits with four RBIs and three runs scored, Michael Thomas also had two hits with an RBI and three runs scored, and Kyron Correa had two hits and three runs scored.
Cecil Farrell took the loss for Law and Order, allowing 17 runs (eight earned) off 15 hits, two walks and six errors, with two strikeouts.
Michael Benjamin and Sterlina Warner each had a hit for Law and Order.