The results from Friday’s and Monday’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League on St. Thomas. All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Friday’s Results
Education Department-Ritz Carlton 17, Office of Management and Budget 0: Two pitchers combined to throw a one-hit shutout for Education Department-Ritz Carlton in winning the rule-shortened game over Office of Management and Budget.
Rhea Benjamin got the win for Education-Ritz Carlton, throwing one inning of no-hit ball while walking four. Shaquille Richardson then came on to close out the game, giving up the lone hit and a walk in three innings, with one strikeout.
T’Quan Nisbell went 4 for 4, including a home run, with four RBIs and two runs scored for Education-Ritz Carlton. Benjamin had a hit, drove in two runs and scored twice. Anna Bavista also had two RBIs, and Richardson and J’Lane Rhymer scored three runs each.
Nyby Douglas took the loss for Management and Budget, giving up five unearned runs off one hit and seven walks in the first inning. Sahil Damchandani took over, and allowed eight unearned runs off nine hits and four walks over the next three innings, with two strikeouts.
No information was available on who got Management and Budget’s lone hit.
Hummerz 10, Lights Out 2: Roshawn Murraine threw a three-hitter and the Hummerz pounded Lights Out for 11 hits and took advantage of seven errors in winning.
Murraine got the win for the Hummerz, taking a shutout into the bottom of the fourth inning. He allowed two unearned runs off three hits, a walk and four errors over seven innings, with three strikeouts.
Murraine also had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for the Hummerz. Andre Peters added two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, Derrick Bougounear had two hits, an RBI and three runs scored, and Jamillia Norris had two hits and scored a run.
Milton Francis Jr. took the loss for Lights Out, allowing seven unearned runs off 11 hits, six walks and seven errors in seven innings, with one strikeout.
Three players — Jaleel Morton, Louis Danet and Mone’t Lewis — had one hit each for Lights Out. Jamal Hodge drove in a run.
Monday’s Results
Port Authority-Sibs 5, Wharfman 1: Port Authority-Sibs broke a 1-all tie with four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning en route to Monday’s win.
Joe Sibilly Jr. got the win for Port Authority-Sibs, allowing one run off four hits and a walk in seven innings, with one strikeout.
Athneil Thomas Jr. had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run for Port Authority-Sibs. Jeremy Charleswell also had a hit and drove in a run, and Roeneice Pharoh had a hit and scored a run.
Kimoia Turnbull took the loss for Wharfman, allowing five unearned runs off five hits in six innings, with three strikeouts.
Micah Fountain had a hit and drove in a run for Wharfman, scoring Kyron Correa in the top of the fourth inning. Correa also had a hit, as did Eric Bryan and Lucien Slyvester.
Still Mo Fire 19, The Life Savers 7: Still Mo Fire scored in every inning of Monday’s rule-shortened, five-inning game en route to beating The Life Savers.
Marlon Richardson got the win for Still Mo Fire, allowing seven runs (only four of them earned) off nine hits, with two strikeouts.
Richardson also had three hits, drove in a run and scored three times for Still Mo Fire. Deveron Leonard had three hits, drove in a run and scored three times.
Julio Hodge had two hits, including a home run, drove in two runs and scored twice, Rashawn Lewis had two hits and two RBIs with a run scored, Lynae Fredericks had two hits and scored a run, and Steve Lewis had a hit with two RBIs and three runs scored.
No information was available on the losing pitcher for The Life Savers. Sekeem Lewis belted a pair of home runs, finishing with five RBIs and two runs scored.
You’ve Been Served 7, Planning and Natural Resources 6: Kelani Luke’s two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning lifted You’ve Been Served to the win.
Dale Brathwaite got the win for You’ve Been Served, allowing six runs off 16 hits, four walks and four errors over seven innings, with four strikeouts.
Luke finished with four RBIs and a run scored for You’ve Been Served. Fransua Estrada had two hits and scored twice, Te’Andre Thompson had a hit and scored three times, and Jemoi Christopher had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Athneil Thomas took the loss for Planning and Natural Resources, allowing five unearned runs off seven hits in 6 2/3 innings, with one strikeout.
Thomas also had three hits and three RBIs for Planning and Natural Resources. J’Wanni Austin had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice, Vernon Jones also had three hits and scored twice, and Jahmoi Percival had two hits and scored a run.