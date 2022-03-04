The results from Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League on St. Thomas. All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Tuesday’s Results
Sports, Parks and Recreation 14, Office of Management and Budget 10: Sports, Parks and Recreation built a big lead early in Tuesday’s game, only to have to deal with a late rally by Office of Management and Budget to win.
Sports, Parks and Recreation pulled ahead 14-5 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, only to see Office of Management and Budget score five runs in the bottom half of the inning before getting the final out.
Kirk Thomas went the distance to get the win for Sports, Parks and Recreation, allowing 10 runs off 18 hits and three walks, with three strikeouts.
Alanique Brathwaite had two hits, drove in two runs and scored once for Sports, Parks and Recreation. Ty’Elle Jeppsen also had two hits, drove in a run and scored four runs. Steven LeBlanc had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice.
Sahil Ramchandani took the loss for Office of Management and Budget, scattering seven runs off eight hits and two walks over three innings, with two strikeouts.
Colvin Durante and Corey Hodge both went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for Office of Management and Budget. Ramchandani and Mone’t Francis each had two hits and an RBI, and Allison Baker had two hits and scored twice.
You’ve Been Served 15, Law and Order 9: You’ve Been Served rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Law and Order on Tuesday.
Down 9-4 after three innings, You’ve Been Served responded with 11 runs over the final three innings – three runs in the bottom of the fourth, two runs in the fifth and six runs in the sixth.
Dale Brathwaite went the distance to get the win for You’ve Been Served, allowing nine runs off eight hits and nine walks, with five strikeouts.
Kelani Luke belted a pair of home runs for You’ve Been Served, finishing with five RBIs and two runs scored. Jemoi Christioher had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Brathwaite also had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice. Fransua Estrada had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, and Te’Andre Thompson had two hits and scored three runs.
Elston Rhymer took the loss for Law and Order, allowing 15 runs off 14 hits and six walks, with four strikeouts.
Alex Dorsett and Rakeem Richards each had two hits for Law and Order, with one RBI and a run scored.
Wednesday’s Results
Hummerz 10, Planning and Natural Resources 9: Hummerz staged a late-inning rally to take the lead, then held off a seventh-inning comeback by Planning and Natural Resources to win.
Down 8-6 through the top of the fifth inning, Hummerz scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead. But Planning and Natural Resources scored once in the top of the seventh before its rally was stopped.
Roshawn Murraine went the distance to get the win for Hummerz, allowing nine runs off eight hits and three walks, with two strikeouts.
Shakhoy Smith went 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored, and Andre Peters went 3 for 3 with a run scored for Hummerz.
Akeem Francis had two hits, including a home run, with three RBIs and two runs scored. Alvaro De Logo had two hits and scored a run.
Vernon Jones took the loss for Planning and Natural Resources, giving up 10 runs off 14 hits over six innings, with five strikeouts.
J’Wanni Austin had two hits and three RBIs for Planning and Natural Resources. Geary Smith had a hit and drove in two runs, Jahmoi Percival had a hit, drove in a run and scored four runs, and Jones had a hit and scored twice.
Education Department-Ritz Carlton 14, Lights Out 7: Education-Ritz Carlton gave up the lead early, but responded with a big second inning en route to beating Lights Out.
Lights Out went up 4-0 in the top of the first inning, but Education-Ritz Carlton broke loose for eight runs in the bottom of the second to pull ahead for good.
Jamaal Miller got the win for Education-Ritz Carlton, allowing five runs off three hits and four walks over four innings, with one strikeout.
T’Quan Nisbett had two hits — including a home run — three RBIs and two runs scored for Education-Ritz Carlton. Ne’Quan Amey went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Shaquille Richardson also had two hits, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jelani Walters had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Karon Hodge had two hits, drove in a run and scored once.
Louis Danet took the loss in relief for Lights Out, giving up six runs off five hits and a walk in 1 2/3rd innings.
Micah Smith had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for Lights Out. Louis Danet had a hit, drove in two runs and scored a run.