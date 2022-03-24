March 15 Results
Hummerz 13, Office of Management and Budget 7: The Hummerz came out on top of an error-filled game against the Office of Management and Budget, with a combined 21 errors by the two teams.
John Narcissa got the win for the Hummerz, allowing seven unearned runs off five hits and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Akeem Francis went 3 for 3 with three runs scored for the Hummerz.
Sean Georges took the loss for Office of Management and Budget, giving up 13 runs (eight unearned) off 11 hits and four walks, with four strikeouts.
Melvin Gumbs had two hits with two RBIs and a run scored for Office of Management and Budget.
Still Mo Fire 17, Law and Order 4: Still Mo Fire pulled ahead early, scoring eight runs in the first two innings, in beating Law and Order.
Jerald Gooding for the win for Still Mo Fire, allowing four runs off 10 hits and three walks, with three strikeouts.
Six players – Khadia Baptiste, Caleve Turnbull, Deveron Leonard, Rashawn Lewis, Rose Williams and Julio Hodge – had two hits each for Still Mo Fire.
Patty Peets took the loss for Law and Order, giving up 17 runs (only six of them earned) off 15 hits and seven walks, with one strikeout.
Devaughn Dowe, Michael Hilaire and Kamijah Walker each had two hits for Law and Order.
March 16 Results
Office of Management and Budget 14, You’ve Been Served 13: Office of Management and Budget overcame a five-run deficit with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, then held off You’ve Been Served’s rally to win.
Sean Georges got the win for Office of Management and Budget, allowing 13 runs (only six earned) off seven hits and 11 walks, with three strikeouts. Georges also had two hits and scored a run.
Dale Brathwaite took the loss for You’ve Been Served, giving up 13 runs off six hits and 15 walks, with three strikeouts in five-plus innings.
Kelani Luke had three hits with two RBIs and a run scored for You’ve Been Served.
Wharfman 15, Education Department-Ritz Carlton 14: Wharfman scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to overcome Education Department-Ritz Carlton’s four-run outburst in the top half of the inning.
Sheldon Turnbull got the win for Wharfman, allowing 13 runs (six earned) off 17 hits and two walks.
Taj Thompson had three hits and three RBIs for Wharfman.
William Lawrence took the loss in relief for Education Department-Ritz Carlton, allowing seven runs off seven hits and six walks in four innings, with four strikeouts.
Karon Hodge had four hits for Education Department-Ritz Carlton.
March 18 Results
Wharfman 13, The Life Savers 2: Wharfman scored all of its runs over the first four innings in a rule-shortened victory over The Life Savers.
Lucien Slyvester got the win for Wharfman, allowing two unearned runs off four hits, with four strikeouts in five innings.
Jakoi Percival went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored for Wharfman.
Hummerz 15, Law and Order 3: After giving up three early runs, the Hummerz put up 15 unanswered runs in winning its rule-shortened game over Law and Order.
John Narcisse got the win for the Hummerz, allowing three runs off four hits with one strikeout in three innings.
Akeem Francis wewnt 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Hummerz.
Eslton Rhymer took the loss for Law and Order, allowing 15 runs (only five earned) off 12 hits and three walks, with one strikeout.
Devaughn Dowe and Michael Hilaire both had a hit and drove in a run for Law and Order.
Education Department-Ritz Carlton 9, Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers 5: Education Department-Ritz Carlton scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to rally past Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers.
William Lawrence got the win for Education Department-Ritz Carlton, allowing five runs (only one earned) off 10 hits, with three strikeouts.
Richard Baptiste had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Education Department-Ritz Carlton.
Vernon Jones took the loss for Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers, allowing nine runs off 11 hits, with three strikeouts.
Akai Henneman went 3 for 3 with an RBI for Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers.
March 21 Results
Lights Out 23, The Life Savers 8: Lights Out broke a 3-all tie with two big innings – eight runs in the bottom of the second and 10 in the bottom of the third – to take a rule-shortened win over The Life Savers.
Michael Christian got the win for Lights Out, allowing eight runs off three hits and seven walks in two innings.
Wayne Donadelle and Earl Demming each had three hits and three RBIs for Lights Out.
You’ve Been Served 10, Port Authority-Sibs 6: You’ve Been Served took the lead early, then stopped a late rally by Port Authority-Sibs to win.
Gary Smith got the win for You’ve Been Served, allowing six runs off 11 hits and a walk, with one strikeout.
Te’Andre Thompson had four hits with an RBI and three runs scored for You’ve Been Served.
Leo Sibilly took the loss for Port Authority-Sibs, allowing 10 runs off 14 hits and seven walks, with six strikeouts.
Four players – Joe Sibilly Jr., Daundre Patiere, Juan Gil and Allison Ritter – had two hits each for Port Authority-Sibs.
March 22 Results
Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers 11, Office of Management and Budget 2: After allowing two early runs, Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers put together three big innings to win.
Vernon Jones got the win for Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers, allowing two runs off nine hits and three walks in six innings, with two strikeouts.
Shewyond Williams had a hit and drove in three runs for Planning and Natural Resources-LGO Sluggers.
Sahil Ramchandani took the loss for Office of Management and Budget, giving up 11 runs off eight hits and six walks, with five strikeouts.
Lucas Pascall went 3 for 3 for Office of Management and Budget.
Sports, Parks and Recreation 13, Hummerz 12: Sports, Parks and Recreation scored the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning to beat the Hummerz.
Leroy Thomas Jr. got the win for Sports, Parks and Recreation, allowing 12 runs off 16 hits in seven innings, with one strikeout.
Elston Rhymer Jr. had three hits with two RBIs and three runs scored for Sports, Parks and Recreation.
Roshawn Murraine took the loss for the Hummerz, allowing 13 runs off 14 hits and four walks, with one strikeout.
Andre Peters went 4 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs scored for the Hummerz.