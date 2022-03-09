The results from Friday’s and Monday’s games in the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department’s Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed Softball League on St. Thomas. All games were played at Emile Griffith Ball Park.
Friday’s Results
Office of Management and Budget 22, The Life Savers 21: Office of Management and Budget scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to pull out a slugfest over The Life Savers in which the lead swapped hands six times, four times in the final two innings.
Tre Brown had four hits with two RBIs and three runs scored for Office of Management and Budget. Sahil Ramchandani had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored, Melvin Gumbs had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run, and Corey Hodge had a hit and scored three runs.
Sekeem Lewis had four hits, four RBIs and four runs scored for The Life Savers. Shannely Royan had two hits, four RBIs and three runs scored, Christopher Borgesen had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored, and Jose Castillo had a hit and three RBIs.
No information was available on the winning or losing pitchers in Friday’s game.
Education Department-Ritz Carlton 9, Still Mo Fire 8: Education Department-Ritz Carlton scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning to complete a comeback from an early deficit.
William Lawrence got the win for Education Department-Ritz Carlton, allowing eight runs off seven hits and five walks.
Damni Ogando went 3 for 3 with a run scored for Education Department-Ritz Carlton. Jelani Walters had two hits, drove in a run and scored three runs, Shaquille Richardson had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice, and Karon Hodge drove in three runs.
Marlon Richardson took the loss for Still Mo Fire, giving up nine runs (only two of them earned) off 12 hits, nine errors and a walk, with two strikeouts.
Rashawn Lewis had two hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Still Mo Fire. Deveron Leonard had two hits, Richardson belted a two-run home run and scored twice, and Jalani Phillips had a hit and three RBIs.
Monday’s Results
Port Authority-Sibs 8, Sports, Parks and Recreation 6: Port Authority-Sibs scored five runs over the final two innings to rally from a one-run deficit and win Monday’s game.
Kyle Lamotta got the win for Port Authority-Sibs, allowing six runs (only two of them earned) off six hits, eight errors and two walks, with two strikeouts.
Lamotta also had two hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for Port Authority-Sibs. Kai Smith had two hits and scored three runs, Joe Sibilly Jr. had two hits and scored once, and Desshaun Hewitt had a hit and scored twice.
Leroy Thomas Jr. took the loss for Sports, Parks and Recreation, giving up eight runs (four of them earned) off 12 hits, four errors and a walk, with two strikeouts.
Thomas also had two hits, drove in a run and scored once for Sports, Parks and Recreation. Steven LeBlanc had a hit, drove in a run and scored once, Elston Rhymer Jr. had a hit and scored twice, and Richard Clendinen and Afibae Henley Sr. both had a hit and scored a run.
Hummerz 16, Wharfman 9: Despite committing 12 errors, Hummerz took command early in Monday’s game and cruised to a win.
Roshawn Murraine got the win for the Hummerz, giving up nine runs (only one of them earned) off eight hits and two walks, with four strikeouts.
Murraine also had three hits and scored three times for the Hummerz. Shakhoy Smith went 2 for 2 — both home runs — with three RBIs and two runs scored, Alvaro De Lugo had two hits (including a home run), two RBIs and two runs scored, Andre Peters had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored, Derrick Bougouneau had two hits and two RBIs, and Jeremiah James added a home run.
Kevin Wenner took the loss for Wharfman, allowing five unearned runs in the first inning off three hits and two walks.
Taj Thompson had three hits and three RBIs for Wharfman. Jeree Estrill had two hits, Lucien Slyvester had a hit, drove in a run and scored twice, and Kyron Correa had a hit and scored twice.